Madhuri Dixit’s dark blue drape with intricate sequin work reminds us of a beautiful starry night sky

Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood. This charming diva is known not just for her acting skills but also her dancing skills and of course, her classy fashion statements that merge her unique sense of style and fashion-forward choices. We honestly believe that nobody can ever be like the 90s OG queen. Keeping up with the same reputation, the diva recently wore a dark blue saree that deserves our applause.

So, what are we even holding up for? Let’s just dive right into the details of the talented Maja Ma star, Madhuri Dixit’s classy fashion statement, laden with intricate sequin work. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Madhuri Dixit looks oh-so-divine in a dark blue embellished drape

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress recently set social media ablaze as she posted a reel of herself on Instagram, posing like a boss, while wearing the classiest dark blue drape. This traditional saree had shiny and shimmery matching silver-colored sequin work which quite literally made it look like the dark and mysterious starry night sky, filled with magic and beauty. But that’s not all, the Devdas actress also draped this elegant saree to sheer perfection.

Furthermore, the diva chose to pair her stylish traditional saree with a matching sleek and super classy blouse. This modern bralette-like blouse had sleek straps along with a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline. It also had an alluring structured and ruffled flower-like design with sequin work which ended up elevating and modernizing her ensemble beyond all comparison. We’re head-over-heels in love with the stylish drape and the way she wrapped it around her frame to highlight her enviable curves.

Madhuri Dixit’s accessories, hair, and makeup choices were also flawless

Furthermore, the simply pretty queen chose to complete her bold and beautiful outfit with strappy blue heels which gave the outfit a harmonious appeal and completed it to sheer perfection. But that’s not all, the incredible Khal Nayak actress chose to add statement accessories to complete her outfit. This included a heavily encrusted diamond bracelet with a unique and stylish design, matching statement diamond rings, and earrings to match the silver sequin embroidery and elevate her outfit like a boss.

Meanwhile, Madhuri’s hair and beauty game was also absolutely on fleek. The fabulous diva chose to leave her dark tresses open while styling them into loose curls that beautifully cascaded down her back while perfectly framing her incomparable face to sheet perfection. On the other hand, the classy diva chose to complete her overall festive aesthetic with an oh-so-glam makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and highlighter at all the right places. However, the highlight of the look was the glossy nude lipstick that totally elevated and complemented the look. Further, the actress’ beautiful smile added to her charm. It’s clear that she left no crumbs with this one. We’re absolutely obsessed with the diva’s choices.

So, what did you think of the incomparable star’s traditional and glam ensemble? Are you as impressed with Madhuri’s fashion choices as we are? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming wedding or party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

