Madhuri Dixit's Falguni and Shane Peacock sheer saree makes for a fabulous sparkly style upgrade

May this sequin season bless you with an abundance of sartorial success. That's us wishing you well and while we're at it, introducing you to a saree is our new task. We're considering a see-through saree often regarded as a step-up move that makes everything better. Whether you're the one hosting the event of your dreams or simply walking in as a wedding guest, this can be your dazzling and non-disappointing bet. December nights will be all about this and we can't keep calm. The only thing better than a single saree is more and Madhuri Dixit's sheer take is beautiful!



Long live this reference and the Maja Ma actress who loves a saree as much as we do. One of the most reliable ensembles your wardrobe can own always, make it as glamour-packed as possible when you wear it. From the pretty recent Diwali fashion series of Bollywood celebrities, sarees are bringing new definitions of sexy serve to the term desi style.



Madhuri's saree from the venerated designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock is something you should test out. The power of a saree doubles up based on its elements as the fabric and sequins show here. Embellished so immaculately and gorgeously, we adore the glitz here. Something that had our attention when Suhana Khan donned a similar saree from the same designer's collection.

Madhuri Dixit is all for a sheer slay in a saree

So, what made us fall for this sumptuous-looking ivory saree? Silver sequin work and feathered hem are the two most obvious details but also the beaded tassels attached to her deep neckline and strappy cold-shoulder blouse. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel added more flavours of royalty to Madhuri's desi look with jewellery such as studded bangles, drop earrings and a ring from Vandals. Up for some more details? Wear your stilettos, flats, or juttis that bring high shine, and how about a potli bag to carry?