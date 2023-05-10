Madhuri Dixit's JJV Kapurthala By JJ Valaya below 50K Saree Set is florally fabulous for Summer weddings

In with floral print and never out, this is us. What about you? It was never a tough love to join the sartorial bandwagon of flower power. The flower print is so much at work, especially in the Summer, and our closets bursting with joy can most definitely stand as proof. Lately, we have had something of an obsession with Madhuri Dixit's saree. Is the print having a big impact on her? It did twice this week.

We've already shared magic number one through her first look and here we are with look two which is indeed so regal. A saree and Madhuri is the perfect pair and one of the godsend topics to talk about. We have turned to her saree looks for ample wedding guest style inspiration.

Madhuri Dixit looks beautiful in an ethnic ensemble

When it comes to weddings, sarees are an appreciated choice for many as they exude elegance, grace, and traditional charm. Remember to choose a saree that aligns with your personal style and comfort level. The undeniable truth is that floral sarees in a season so bright can make hearts skip a beat while you know you've aced your assignment by staying high on trend (ask your fellow wedding attendees). It is spectacular to see how they are versatile and can be an excellent choice for daytime weddings or Mehendi ceremonies. Floral patterns not only add a touch of freshness but also create a cheerful and lively look.

Dixit's recent look was styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta in a JJV Kapurthala By JJ Valaya saree. The fashion designer and couturier is recognized for his expertise in blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Valaya's creations often reflect a grand and opulent style, drawing inspiration from Indian heritage and global influences. JJ Valaya is known for his distinctive design sensibility, characterized by rich fabrics, intricate embroideries, and royal motifs. He often incorporates traditional Indian techniques like zardozi, gota patti, and hand embroidery into his creations, resulting in visually stunning ensembles.

The Maja Ma actress donned a Royale Printed Saree Set which featured a saree and a blouse for Rs 49,500 – A glam something for someone who doesn't prefer plain sarees. Wear your blues in the name of this deep blue Tencel-made attire. If there's a print that takes seniority in Valaya's creations is his signature monochrome chevron print and here as a border, there were floral motifs and stripes with brown and ivory hues as highlights. On the whole, her desi outfit looked radiant with her sleeveless and embroidery as well.

Blouses play a crucial role in complementing and enhancing the overall look of a saree for weddings. Should you purchase this one, you can mix and match it up with embroidery-free sarees to create looks of your own. The Dil To Pagal Hai actress' attire from the brand's Summer 23 collection was accessorized with a gold belt and drop earrings.

She looked stunning with her wavy hairdo, glossy lip, and matte plus shimmer eyeshadow rounded off her getup.

