Madhuri Dixit's Tarun Tahiliani sharara set is lilac and gold perfection for the wedding season
Madhuri Dixit looks fabulous in this desi outfit. It brings with it a fresh take on crystal play and striking patterns. Get your share of shine through this inspiration.
That's a lot of shine, a lot of lilac. We caught Bollywood's chic bunch in sharara sets amidst the spread of other ethnic ensembles. We are vouching for these strongly this season for weddings is all the hottest buzz right now. Madhuri Dixit is living a very fashionable 2022 with most statement-contributing players like sarees, lehengas, and Indo-Western sets. You could be at it too and that's why our edit for today is all about how to flex your sartorial and creative muscles too well.
Your schedule may be too busy but your mind can be at ease and at peace with what we have right up your alley. Recently for a show, the Maja Ma actress donned a Tarun Tahiliani outfit from his Autumn/ Winter 2022 couture collection 'Painterly Dreams' which looked suitable for festivities too. The beauty of shararas is that they are wearable, comfortable, and can be in the most conventional element. You're lucky, the Indian fashion designer offers everything that ticks the above requirements.
You're not going to want to miss this beautifully designed set that can make wherever you go sparkle so effortlessly. Giving it the alluring look is a sleeveless kurti which includes diamond-shaped patterns laid out with copper-coloured Swarovski crystals and beaded tasseled hems. But, we're a little too here for the see-through dupatta. We saw this coming with celebrities stepping out for the whole gala of Diwali bashes.
Madhuri Dixit looks radiant in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble
Still, on the fashion horizon, Madhuri's dupatta was a note-worthy catch to our eyes. It bore sequin work, silk threads, embroidered border, and a tasseled hem. It raves a charm of the Italian tulle. And, its flared bottoms had triple stripes, embroidery, and the same studded work as her mini kurti.
Ami Patel styled her stunningly with exquisite, sparkly, and statement accessories from Vandals and Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. It consisted of drop earrings, bangles, and rings. And if you want to give a good thought to what makeup and hairdo to opt for, this one sits right on the impressive line. She wore red, hot bright lipstick after what we saw an incoming of nude, brown, and peach lip shades. A black eyeliner and a glittery eyeshadow were coupled with a matte and another hue. She also had her eyebrows shaped and filled in. Her hair was styled into soft waves and clipped on one side.
Madhuri's ethnic look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
