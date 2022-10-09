Madhuri Dixit's Varun Bahl co-ord set is the prettiest flower in the garden of festive outfits

From ethnic to indo-western ensembles we see that the festive fever is deftly communicated. Admit it, most of us have been on a fading and non-fading outfit search for what looks very-season-like. The team that looks for references together, stays together and makes statements together. So, now that we have a union established, it's easier to discuss fashion and only fashion. As Diwali is almost on the verge of its arrival, Madhuri Dixit's latest look is about a chic story.

There is no doubt that the Maja Ma actress's past style looks have been a major host for festival fashion and many such events that gave us clear notes on swearing by utterly glam inspirations. To kick off your Diwali day, re-introduce yourself to colours. The pink and red combo can add a special and stylish appearance as Madhuri shows. She donned a Varun Bahl Couture creation for her recent movie promotions as styled by Ami Patel.

We're obsessively intrigued with this one as it consists of a long, floor-length jacket with full sleeves, print, and lots of sequins and thread work embroidery, much like what autumn fashion needs to look like, warm and chic. Madhuri's co-ordinated set included a crop top and high-waisted wide-leg pants with floral prints to give it the punchiest and prettiest look. Although these two bore no embroidered work.

Why should you take on this trend? It's colourful and gorgeously bright. And, if you're concerned about the tenure of its existence, it's super new. The designer launched it recently under his 'New Leaf' collection. Most often you may see the 55-year-old's looks are heavy on the accessory side. This is a toned-down and stunning version. The outfit steals the show but her accessories add to the show's overall appeal. Silver hoop earrings and rings contributed to the all-out glamourous look. You can style your hair straight and side-swept. Put on a highlighter, mascara, eyeliner, and maroon lipstick, or pink, anything you're up for.