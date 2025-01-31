Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad embraces royal family’s treasured collection in 100-year-old Paithani Nauvari Saree at 25th Anniversary of Sabyasachi

When celebrating 25 years of Sabyasachi Mukherjee, expect nothing less than an event showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. Among the many stunning looks at the event, one that stood out was Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad’s, as she embraced tradition in a 100-year-old Paithani Nauvari saree.

For the 25th anniversary of Sabyasachi, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad honored India’s rich heritage by wearing an exquisitely crafted 100-year-old Paithani Nauvari saree. This Maharashtrian saree, a treasured piece from the Gaekwad royal family’s collection, featured intricate gold zari work. Draped in the classic dhoti style, the nine-yard saree had impeccably arranged pleats at the front, while the pallu was elegantly draped over her shoulders, showcasing its timeless beauty.

In a time when everyone is chasing new trends and fashion, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad chose to embrace old Indian traditions—a choice that truly deserves a round of applause.

She styled her saree with a black blouse, subtly visible through the pallu draped over her shoulders.

Her accessories were mind-blowing. Balancing old-world charm with modern style, she adorned her neck with a long, layered necklace cascading down to her waist. Her ears were highlighted with drop earrings and vintage-design stud earrings, embracing Marathi tradition.

Accentuating her appearance, she aimed for a flawless finish to her skin. With the right shade of concealer and foundation, she elevated her look with a blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and bold red lipstick, pulling the whole dark-aesthetic look together. The Chandra bindi adorning her brows was the true highlight.

Completing her look, she opted for a sleek hair bun, tying her tresses together with a hairband, ensuring no strands were left loose. Paired with black jooti, she was all set to be the light of the night.

Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad’s approach to reviving old fashion truly worked wonders, and just like us, we know you can’t take your eyes off her timeless beauty.