Mahira Khan chooses Faraz Manan’s embroidered ice blue lehenga with a delicate veil for her fairytale wedding

There are uncountable beauties in the South Asian entertainment industry who are beautiful beyond compare but then again, Mahira Hafeez Khan is a class apart. The fabulous Raees actress is known for her talent, her skills, her beauty, and of course, her chic fashion sense. The Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo actress recently tied the knot with her beau Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony that was literally fairytale-like. The amazing diva chose to embrace pastels for her big day as she made her way down the aisle, making our hearts skip a beat.

So, without further ado, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the incomparable The Legend of Maula Jatt actress’ dreamy bridal lehenga? Let’s dive right in!

Mahira Khan looked like a dream personified in her bridal lehenga

The Superstar actress chose to wear a beyond-beauteous ice blue lehenga set created by none other than the legendary designer, Faraz Manan, for her fairytale-like outdoor wedding ceremony. The gorgeous diva’s bridal attire featured an incomparable choli, a heavy floor-length lehenga skirt that had a sequined waist and flowing A-line style, a delicate dupatta, and a beautiful long sheer veil that covered her head and left a beautiful and graceful train that cascaded behind the talented actress as she walked. The Bol actress also wore a matching full-sleeved blouse which had a wide and sultry sweetheart neckline that helped her flaunt her perfectly toned jawline whilst its plunging back added to the outfit’s overall allure.

The exquisite piece also had a cropped scalloped hemline and was laden with beautiful bead and sequin embellishments as well as intricate kadhai work which contributed towards beautifying the lehenga as a whole. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Bin Roye actress has undoubtedly given every bride-to-be wedding attire goals to chase after, don’t you agree? But the magic didn’t just stop there. The Verna actress chose to carry two dupattas with her choice of wedding attire- One of these was styled into well-framed pleats that rested on her shoulder whereas the other one was sheer and acted as a dreamy veil that rested on her head. Both the dupattas were heavily laden with sequins and delicate scalloped embroidery.

Furthermore, the Aik Hai Nigar actress chose to accessorize her dreamy bridal look with diamonds to add to the piece’s enchanting allure. The talented diva opted for a beyond-spectacular diamond choker-like traditional necklace with heavy matching jhumkas that added to her ensemble’s charm and a glorious maang tikka that graced her forehead like a queen’s crown. Meanwhile, the Sadqay Tumhare actress’s makeup look was very minimalistic, with mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, well-shaped brows, rouged cheeks with highlighted cheekbones, and a glossy light brown lipstick. The diva also styled her hair up into a well-tied centre-parted bun which complimented and elevated her whole aesthetic. We’re totally obsessed with her look.

So, what did you think of the Humsafar actress’ gorgeous wedding look? Are you feeling inspired by her pastel-laden magic? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

