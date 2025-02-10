Mahira Khan proves minimal is more, flaunts red and yellow saree at beach in latest look
Mahira Khan has always been making waves with her fashion choices. Recently snapped in a yellow saree, here’s how she styled it.
Mahira Khan, a popular Pakistani actor who has also made waves in Bollywood, is a known icon when it comes to fashion. Often snapped in ethnic, she definitely knows her way around traditional outfits. In her recent social media post, the actor was seen in a beautiful saree. Take a look at how she styled it.
Looking pretty as ever, Mahira donned a simple red and yellow saree. With red and green stripes all over the fabric, the saree was in a lovely shade of mustard yellow. This outfit is perfect for events with small gatherings or a special day at work.
She paired this with a soft red colored blouse that complemented the saree well. With a half-sleeve stitch, the top had a deep v-neck design. Going well with the design in front, the back of the blouse also featured a deep v design with hook closure and tie-detailing.
Proving that minimal is more, she chose to sway on the simple side for accessories. Khan styled the saree with a pair of big hoops in gold tone and studded stones. Adding a final touch of elegance, she stacked multiple bangles in emerald green tones on both hands.
The Raees actor really added new meaning to beach photoshoots with this graceful style. Going barefoot, she looked like a sight to behold in the sun. Taking beach waves seriously, Mahira chose to flaunt her natural wavy locks.
Keeping in tune with the rest of her look, Mahira Khan also chose to lean on the simple side of her makeup. She kept her makeup in nude tones and added a touch of mascara to her eyes. With a hint of pink blush on her cheeks, she popped on some glossy lip shade in peach.
What do you think of the actor’s saree look? Let us know in the comments.
