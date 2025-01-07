Mahira Khan turns into beauty goddess in Manish Malhotra’s golden lehenga, styled with traditional jewelry

Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress who worked in Bollywood, is making us go crazy yet again, but this time with her high-fashion looks. The actress flaunted her love for traditional ensembles in her new video. She perfectly blended both ethnic and modern vibes in a golden lehenga. Let’s check out the details of her fit.

The actress took to her social media to give a glimpse of Manish Malhotra-designed lehenga. In the video, she can be seen twirling and slaying in the golden lehenga adorned with intricate detailing. Her blouse was designed with half sleeves, a scooped neckline, and back hook details. The backless design was the best part of the outfit, elegantly revealing the right amount of skin.

The Humsafar actress paired her heavily embellished blouse with the matching lehenga. It has detailed craftsmanship at the waist and hem. Also, giving it a bit of a heavier touch, the lehenga had exquisite linings, positioned at a distance from one another.

To complete her fit, the actress decided to choose a sheer dupatta styled beautifully on one side of her shoulder. This ensemble perfectly accentuated her femininity.

Struggling to find the ideal bridesmaid outfit in your closet? Why not try this Mahira Khan-inspired look? It’s elegant, glamorous, and perfect to give you a standout appearance.

Her styling exuded traditional charm. She chose a jhumka and simple golden bangles—minimal but perfect—to amp up her appearance. For makeup, after setting up the base magic with subtle foundation and concealer, the actress enhanced it with a soft blush glow, defined brows, long lashes, and nude lipstick. She looked undoubtedly perfect.

Perfectly framing her face, the actress styled her hair with loose waves. She kept them open in the middle partition, which highlighted all the important features of her ensemble.

Mahira Khan has always been a traditional lover, and all her looks have set the standards for it. Well, we can’t wait to see more of her style!

