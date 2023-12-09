Malaika Arora adds Gen-Z flair to timeless power suits with a sexy cropped blazer

In a dazzling display of sartorial brilliance, Malaika Arora, Bollywood’s unparalleled fashion maven, recently graced a prominent industry event with her formidable presence yet again. The renowned actress and judge of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa effortlessly redefined the contours of elegance, stepping into the limelight adorned in an ivory Insignia suit from Cilvr. This exclusive ensemble, a testament to the marriage of classic aesthetics and contemporary panache, unfolded as a captivating narrative in the world of high-end fashion. We’re still gushing over it!

Malaika Arora, a diva celebrated not only for her on-screen charisma but also for her impeccable fashion sensibilities, made a resounding statement with this choice. So, without further ado, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the talented actress’ classy ensemble to see how she was able to make hearts skip a beat with her classy and modern choices?

Malaika Arora looked incredibly stylish in a modernized ivory pantsuit

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 judge chose to wear an ivory Insignia suit set from Cilvr worth Rs. 27,990. This classy piece has Cilvr’s signature metal monograms along with a well-tailored silhouette, timeless shoulder pads, and peaked as well as crisp lapels. The talented Pataakha actress made the bold decision to add a Gen-Z flair to the timeless power suits with a cropped length for the full-sleeved blazer along with a hot and deep plunging V-neckline which added a layer of sultriness to the otherwise formal ensemble. She further chose to pair this with a pair of matching high-waisted, floor-length pants with a wide-legged fit. These comfortable yet classy pants undoubtedly elevate the diva’s overall look. Doesn’t the Dabangg actress look simply breathtaking? To say that we’re in love with the India’s Got Talent judge’s choice would be a total understatement.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the Moving In With Malaika star chose to complete her ensemble with white glossy boots that even Cinderella might want to trade her precious glass slippers for. These also added an overall harmonious appeal to her monochromatic and modern ensemble. The Housefull actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with a layered and beaded gold statement necklace to add some much-needed bling factor to her monochromatic and modern ensemble. But that’s not all, the talented Dil Se actress further chose to carry the Balenciaga crocodile effect small tote bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,58,634, to complete her formal look. This bag is every brand insignia and logo lover’s true dream, with a gold-tone plaque. This classy piece might be small but it gives you all the space you need for your essentials. Plus, its glossy black body, made of 100% calf leather, adds to its overall aesthetic and charm. This is legit the bag of our dreams; what about you?

Malaika Arora’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on point

Last but not least, let’s talk about the fabulous Housefull 2 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also visibly on fleek. The talented diva chose to leave her hair open and style her dark tresses into a rather sleek and straight look that allowed her hair to beautifully cascade down her back while fabulously framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the Dabangg 2 actress opted for a rather dewy yet subtle beauty look to go with her outfit. This makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery highlighter at all the right places, and a gorgeous earthy brown colored lipstick, not only complemented but also elevated her glorious ensemble beyond comparison. From head to toe, her meticulous styling, accompanied by sleek hair and a dewy makeup look, establishes her as a trendsetter and reaffirms her status as Bollywood’s reigning fashionista. Don’t you agree?

It’s safe to say that Arora’s daring yet harmonious choices leave an indelible mark, setting the bar for contemporary glamour in the world of celebrity fashion. So, what did you think of her classy monochromatic ensemble? Would you like to style something like this with your unique flair for your next outing? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Gen-Z divas-approved ethnic outfits for sangeet and haldi ceremonies