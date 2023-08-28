Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's style statement: 4 times couple showed us how to color coordinate outfits

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have won hearts not only for their love but also for their perfect fashion sense. When it comes to style, this strong pair continuously raises the standard, making them 'couple goals'. Malaika and Arjun easily radiate elegance and grace, and no gap can deter them from achieving their fashion ambitions. Their fashion choices complement each other well, from Malaika's bold and dazzling clothes to Arjun's suave and dapper styles. They reinvent color-coordinated pair fashion as a couple, enabling fashion fans to embrace their relationship style while also embracing the power of twinning in harmony.

Arjun and Malaika in blue

Malaika Arora struck attention in a gorgeous Club L London cut-slit bodycon gown. Her flawless sense of style was highlighted by her blue gown, which had a daring thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline provided a bit of glam to the look. This gown, which costs Rs 6,100, is the ideal combination of luxury and affordability. Malaika finished off the ensemble with gold hoops and a matching bracelet, which added a touch of elegance. Her haircut, a smooth middle-partition bun, complimented the outfit well, and her little make-up emphasized her inherent attractiveness. With this stunning ensemble, Malaika once again showcased why she is a real fashion star.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an electric blue jacket and pant combination by Masculine Official. The blazer's rich color screamed confidence and charm. The choice of a navy blue shirt underneath, on the other hand, didn't exactly compliment the light tone of the blazer. Nonetheless, Arjun's fluffy hair complemented his entire appearance. Arjun showed off his fashion-forward picks by finishing the look with a pair of fashionable goggles. While the shirt color was off, Arjun's calm approach as well as dedication to particulars helped this outfit standout noticed.

Arjun and Malaika in red

Malaika Arora cranked up the heat in a fiery red gown that radiated glitz and refinement. The costume, made of a silk mix fabric, was gracefully flared, giving a bit of drama to her image. The upper bodice of the gown had a mesmerizing cut-out design that was artfully concealed with an inner tie closure, adding to the attraction. The round neck with gathers gave the outfit a feminine touch. This sleeveless Alberta Ferretti gown highlighted Malaika's exceptional fashion choices and her ability to seamlessly pull off daring and fascinating outfits.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a bright red shirt by Huemn, a statement item that cost Rs 7,500. The bright color stood out against his outfit. Arjun established a beautiful contrast with Maison Valentino's black trousers, exuding refinement. The outfit was completed with a touch of sophistication thanks to the addition of sleek black shiny boots. Arjun's ability to integrate flamboyant and traditional aspects in his fashion choices reinforces his status as a fashion lover in red.

Arjun and Malaika in black

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a fascinating black gown by Mônot, which highlighted her exceptional fashion sense. This eye-catching garment included beautiful cutouts on either side of the waistline, which added a bit of glitz to the ensemble. The shoulder pads on the gown, while providing a structured silhouette, also gave the shoulders a slightly rigid appearance. Nonetheless, Malaika looked stunning in her sophisticated ensemble, complete with a low ponytail and matte-finished make-up, exuding elegance and confidence. Malaika's ability to create a striking yet elegant fashion statement was wonderfully exhibited by her sleek black gown by Mônot.

Arjun Kapoor looked gorgeous in a black jacket decorated with elaborate sequin embroidery patterns. His outstanding fashion sense was highlighted by this elegant jacket, designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Arjun accessorized the ensemble with a beautiful tie to give a touch of flair. The combination emanated elegance and was ideal for nighttime events. Using this timeless color palette will help any couple achieve a striking and effortless appearance.

Arjun and Malaika in white

Malaika Arora looked lovely in a white co-ord blazer set by famous designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The game-changing detail of a dazzling sequined shirt from Label RSVP placed underneath the blazer boosted this elegant combination. The sequins offered a glamorous touch and helped Malaika stand out from the rest of the group. Malaika exhibited confidence and effortless elegance with her hair left open, perfectly complimenting the whole outfit. This fashion-forward pick demonstrated Malaika's ability to seamlessly merge refinement, glitter, and simplicity.

Arjun Kapoor looked stunning in a pure white kurta with elaborate embroidery. Kunal Rawal, a well-known fashion designer, created this stunning costume. Arjun opted to keep the buttons on his kurta unbuttoned to lend a sense of casual sophistication to his kurta. The mix of exquisite needlework and open buttons achieved the ideal blend of classic and contemporary styles.

Which color did you like the most, worn by Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora? Let us know in the comment section below.

