Malaika Arora bedazzles in over Rs 24k strapless silver sequin embellished fit with a ruffled hem

Malaika Arora, the beautiful and fit actress, consistently raises the fashion bar. Her sense of style is fantastic, but what truly sets her apart is her fondness for scorching hot outfits. Her love of embroidered gowns is still visible, as she recently turned heads at an event in a gorgeous silver maxi dress.

The beautifully sequin-embroidered dress accentuated the An Action Hero actress' gorgeous physique and demonstrated her ability to make big fashion statements in sparkling fits. Continue reading to learn more about Malaika's latest fashion choice and be inspired by her amazing outfit.

Malaika Arora exudes party-ready vibes in a strapless maxi dress

The Dil Se actress took the fashion game to a whole new level as she walked out in a glittering strapless maxi dress that could compete with any disco ball. She was clearly prepared to celebrate in style. The Club L London dress had a high low hem and a layer of ruffles that were loaded and ready to steal the show. Malaika effortlessly flaunted her amazing curves in a bodycon shape and sleeveless design. This eye-catching costume costs Rs. 24,744, but with her glowing and elegant appearance, it's safe to say Malaika Arora showed it's worth every cent.

Malaika Arora’s hair, makeup, and accessories for this glistening silver look

The gorgeous diva nailed her accessory game with her choice of accessories for her gorgeous attire. She accessorized her appearance with a pair of pearl-embossed round-shaped earrings, which added a sense of elegance and class. Her fingers were decked out with a slew of stone-studded rings in a sleek silver tone, which added a beautiful and eye-catching shine. Malaika finished off her look with a pair of nude shoes, which are both traditional and ageless. This simple yet beautiful accent gave a touch of refinement while keeping all eyes on her amazing dress and accessories.

For this look, the Kaal actress' immaculate sense of style extended to her hairstyle and makeup selections. Her stunning soft waves, done with a side parting, brought a sense of elegance and softness to her entire look. Moving on to her makeup, Malaika chose filled brows to give her face a defined and finished appearance. She added drama and depth to her eyes by highlighting them with a heavy sweep of eyeliner. Her cheeks were nicely flushed with a thick blush, giving her skin a healthy and vibrant look. Malaika finished her makeup with a subdued red-toned lipstick, which added a sense of refinement and elegance to her lips.

In the realm of fashion, sequin-adorned gowns have come a long way. They have developed from being linked with glitzy evening dresses to becoming more adaptable and accessible.

So, if you want to make a statement and make heads turn like Malla, a fully sequin-adorned dress is a fashion-forward option that will never go out of style.

Sequins have long been a fashion mainstay, and Malaika Arora also looked stunning in them. What about you, though? Did you fall in love with this look as much as we did? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below!

