Malaika Arora brings unique twist to yoga class attire with stylish floral kurta set and Hermes Birkin bag

Malaika Arora was recently spotted outside her yoga studio as she stepped out of her car in a relaxed kurta set, clutching a travel cup and a Birkin bag in the other hand. The glamorous diva has yet again unlocked a trend with her latest modern-ethnic yoga ensemble. Seamlessly blending high-end fashion with her floral kurta set, Malaika’s eclectic fusion is the desi makeover of quiet luxury culture.

Usually, B-town’s celebs are papped in athleisure for their gym runs, but Malaika’s kurta look breaks the stereotypes, proving that one can flex in an elegant ethnic get-up, too. After all, lightweight kurtas ensure maximum comfort while looking graceful at the same time.

Need more convincing? Here are all the details of Malaika’s ethnic outfit that expertly merges zen and luxury.

Summery hues and flowy fit of Malaika’s co-ord kurta set work on and off the yoga mat

The Housefull actress’s choice of loose-fitted ethnic style has design elements that make her ensemble ideal for a yoga session. Malaika’s long kurta comes in a soothing palette of sage green with rose-pink traditional floral motifs, enhanced with gold foil detail on the placket and cuffs. It features elegant bell sleeves, with slits at the sides and one placed asymmetrically at the front.

The kurta is paired with coordinated wide-leg pants, which makes the set easy to wear and looks effortlessly put together. Breezy bell sleeves and slits of the kurta allow flexible movements, and the breathable fabric will help one stay cool in this heated weather.

Prioritizing comfort, Malaika wore chic Kholapuri flats in ivory on her feet. With her hair pulled back in a center-parted messy bun, the naturally stunning diva completed her attire with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses with silver frames.

Malaika carried a Birkin worth more than 50 Lac to match her ethnic yoga look

Move over boring gym bags because the iconic Birkin has claimed your spot. Adding the halo of high-end luxury to her kurta set, Malaika carried a pre-loved Hermes Birkin in Black with gold hardware, priced at a whopping Rs. 51,99,000. Imagine this beauty perched by the side of your yoga mat in all its luxurious glory. Wouldn’t we love to be a part of this snazzy studio?

Today, the waitlist to own a Birkin can extend for years, but as the fashion legend has it, initially, this Hermes bag was conceived to be extra roomy so that it could accommodate everything one might need. Living up to its true purpose, Malaika’s Birkin is the perfect partner for her nonchalant kurta set. As the Dabaang star unassumingly carries one of the most expensive handbags to her yoga session, she sets new standards for what quiet luxury looks like in B-town.

Practical, holistic, and oh-so-luxe, there are so many reasons to adore this look! However, the best part about Malaika’s elevated and relaxed kurta style is its disarming simplicity, which exudes a sense of serenity. It’s effortlessly on point for a stylish yoga session.

What do you think of Malaika’s quite luxury kurta look for yoga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

