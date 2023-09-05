Malaika Arora displays her ability to pull off everything in a sweetheart neck crop top and baggy grey pants

Malaika Arora is known for her unmatched elegance and confidence when it comes to the world of fashion. The An Action Hero actress has yet again gotten fashion aficionados buzzing with her latest public appearance. Known for her impeccable fashion choices and the ability to turn heads wherever she goes, the talented diva showcased her flair for fashion as she headed out for a recent salon session.

Let’s delve into her stunning ensemble and unravel the secrets behind her ability to pull off everything with sheer elegance and confidence.

Malaika Arora looked super hot in the white and grey ensemble

The Dabangg actress’ fashion choices have always been ahead of the curve, and her recent outing was no exception. The spotlight was on a pristine white crop top featuring a deep, plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with front tie-up drawstrings and full puff sleeves. What made this crop top truly unique was the cut-out design on the front, which added a touch of edginess to the otherwise elegant look. Pairing this striking top, the Dil Se actress opted for baggy grey ankle-length cargo pants. This unconventional choice of bottoms showcased the Dabangg 2 actress’ bold fashion sense and served as a testament to her ability to experiment with style effortlessly. The EMI actress’ contrasting white top and grey pants created a visually appealing balance between chic and casual.

Furthermore, it’s safe to say that no fashion statement is complete without the right accessories, and the Moving In With Malaika star knows this all too well. To complement her outfit, she chose to wear peach slip-on suede espadrilles, which added a touch of sophistication and comfort to her overall look. These espadrilles not only elevated her style but also showcased her knack for choosing footwear that blends seamlessly with her attire. Adding a further touch of mystery and glamour, the Om Shanti Om actress carried a sleek black clutch bag. This accessory not only served a practical purpose but also added an extra layer of perfection to her ensemble. To shield her eyes from the sun and enhance her aura of confidence, the Kaante actress sported dark-tinted oversized sunglasses.

However, one of the most striking aspects of the Welcome actress’ casual look was her commitment to natural beauty. Her freshly straightened hair flowed gracefully, emphasizing her natural radiance. A makeup-less face was a refreshing sight, highlighting her confidence in embracing her true self. With elegance, grace, and pure confidence, the Kidnap actress effortlessly pulled off this chic ensemble, proving once again that she is a trendsetter in the world of fashion. The talented and graceful diva’s choice of accessories and the way she carries herself with class further exemplify her keen fashion sensibilities.

Advertisement

The Deewana Sanam actress’ ability to exude beauty and confidence, both in her style and her natural self, continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts worldwide. So, what did you think of the Houseful 2 actress’ outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja cements her status as the OG fashionista in VNV’s grunge denim-on-denim ensemble