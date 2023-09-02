Malaika Arora enjoys the sun in ivory embroidered kurta set from Made In Pinkcity and matching sandals

From what appears to be a vacation season, guess who‘s been making waves? The lovely Malla aka Malaika Arora. She was recently seen relaxing at the magnificent Taj Mahal after bidding her son goodbye at the airport. While Malla is known for her killer gymwear and bodycon dresses, this week she chose to mix things up by opting for an ethnic mode. She chose a stunning kurta set. The An Action Hero actress demonstrated her versatility yet again, urging us to continually push ourselves out of our default styles and try on new styles.

Let's zoom in on Malaika’s splendid ethnic style moment.

Malaika’s ivory-white kurta ensemble

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looked stunning in an ivory-white kurta set that highlighted her frame. The kurta featured voluminous puff sleeves terminating into a beautiful cuff. The kurta set also featured a lovely mandarin collar with a placket, that added an elegant touch. Malaika completed the elegant look by pairing it with thin trousers in the same color.

The beautiful ivory embroidered tunic set from Made In Pinkcity is priced at Rs. 16,500. Malaika finished out the outfit with a matching dupatta, easily enhancing the ensemble. She added her unique touch of sophistication by accessorising it with a wristwatch and beautiful Kolhapuri flats. She also threw in her favorite accessory: a slick pair of shades! Her gorgeous red lipstick was on point in the sun-kissed pictures, that added a bit of intrigue to the appearance. Malaika demonstrated once again that she can crush any fashion situation with her spotless aesthetic picks.

The Gabbar Singh actor and Arjun Kapoor's babe, continues to astound us with her exquisite fashion sense. After revitalizing the bandhani trend earlier this week, she now dazzles us with an ivory-colored kurta outfit. But here's the catch: Malaika's obsession with sunglasses has no boundaries! She effortlessly blends her kurta sets with fashionable shades, giving a touch of elegance to her ensembles whether it's day or night. Malaika demonstrates that she is a trailblazer who embraces her distinct style with her bold fashion experimentation. Take a note from Malaika and make your dress choices reflect your individuality at all times.

ALSO READ: Kajol Devgn in Anita Dongre's handwoven Banarsi saree is the perfect choice for the wedding season