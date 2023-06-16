Malaika Arora exudes timeless elegance in black gown designed by Gaby Charbachy

Malaika Arora is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. She is a true diva who deserves major kudos for her interesting fashion choices and style statements. The An Action Hero actress’ is known for her ability to serve glamour and elegance in everything she wears. Whether it’s a casual outfit for her day around town, a formal outfit for the red carpet, or just a classy and comfortable airport look, it’s safe to say that her outfits are always on fleek.

Malaika Arora’s ardent fans recently received a major surprise from her stylist, Maneka Hairsinghani as she took to Instagram and surprised them with pictures from one of the actress’ recent photoshoots. She was seen wearing a fabulous black gown and looking gorgeous, as usual. Do you wish to take a closer look at this outfit? Well, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive right into it.

Malaika Arora looked enchantingly gorgeous in a black gown

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva and style icon, left everyone mesmerized with her recent appearance in a breathtaking black gown designed by the renowned fashion designer, Gaby Charbachy. The stunning ensemble showcased Malaika’s impeccable sense of fashion and proved yet again why she is regarded as one of India’s most fashionable celebrities. With her flawless poise and charisma, Malaika Arora effortlessly stole the spotlight, exuding a sense of timeless elegance in this bewitching black gown.

One of the standout features of the Gaby Charbachy gown was its impeccable fit and silhouette. The dress was tailored to perfection, hugging Malaika’s curves in all the right places and accentuating her graceful posture. The gown featured a plunging neckline that added a touch of sensuality while maintaining an overall aura of elegance. The flowing train added a regal touch, elevating Malaika’s look to new heights of glamour. But the most surprising was its price tag, as the gown is worth approximately Rs. 1,40,100. Isn’t that crazy?

To complement the black gown, Malaika Arora chose minimalistic yet impactful accessories like classy red nail paint and gorgeous heels from the global brand, Public Desire. These allowed the gown to take center stage while adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Her subtle yet flawless makeup with a brown lip was done by Simone C whereas her combed-back hairstyle was created by Madhav. Hasn't it all come together beautifully?

It’s safe to say that Malaika Arora looked like a true bombshell and we’re simply obsessed with this outfit. What do you think? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

