Malaika Arora gives corporate core a remix with jacket and bermuda shorts, bringing all the cool vibes

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood star, a fashion icon, and a trendsetter. Whether she’s out running errands, grabbing coffee, or simply strolling down the streets, she always manages to look super stylish and effortlessly cool. Her off-duty style is amazing—it feels as though she’s just stepped off a runway. Her latest shorts-and-crop-top look was further proof of her impeccable taste. No wonder everyone looks up to her for fashion inspiration! Let’s break down her outfit.

For her day out, Malaika chose to wear a white crop top with a crew neck. Her outfit looked very casual yet trendy. She layered it with a blue jacket featuring collars and white contrasting cuffs, which complemented its sporty yet chic vibe. The jacket’s open-button style allowed the crop top to remain the focal point while giving the overall outfit a structured appeal.

She paired the top with black Bermuda shorts, adding a cool-girl charm to her ensemble. These knee-length shorts combined comfort with sophistication, making them perfect for a stylish daytime look. Malaika cinched her waist with a belt, ensuring the whole outfit looked beautifully put-together yet effortlessly chic.

Her accessories were perfectly suited to the look. While the outfit seemed complete, the real drama came from her choice of accessories. Instead of sneakers, Malaika opted for a pair of black pointed-toe heels, giving her outfit a classy-glam vibe. She completed the look with a classic black Hermès bag.

Advertisement

She kept her jewelry minimal and classy, choosing shiny diamond studs. This proved that sometimes minimalism is the best approach when accessorizing.

Malaika Arora's glam choices were all about glowing skin and a bold pop of color. Her face was enhanced with a striking red lipstick, which made a bold statement. She skipped heavy makeup and opted for mascara-coated fluttery lashes, skipping kajal and eyeliner to maintain a fresh-faced look. As for her hair, she let her luscious, colored tresses flow freely.

Once again, Malaika Arora proved that she is a true style icon, effortlessly blending comfort with elegance. Whether it’s a quick city outing or a glamorous event, she knows how to slay every look with ease.

Would you try this look for a casual yet chic day out? Let us know!

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's latest look is proof that dressing up for work to dinner is fun when done effortlessly