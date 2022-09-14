Malaika Arora in a 2 Mood co-ordinated sequin skirt set shows how to sparkle and slay right; Yay or Nay?

Sparkly days where art thou? Looks like we found the answer to our question in the shortest time possible. Ready to get blinged-out? Sometimes parties are a good fix to what we may consider a not-so-good day. Give it a happy shot with outfits that can spice up your mood and have your day fuelled with glamour. Malaika Arora's latest look is show-stopping and great of course. If you didn't know this yet she's the chicest girl in our hearts. Adding truth to our words again is her co-ordinated ensemble which looks like a perfect party package.

Sequins look glorious in the present and future. It's what we see as a party-starter. The instant you spot a dose of shine or lots, you know it is the one. And as luck would have it, Mala offered us fabulous inspiration. The one that could come to use for a lifetime of parties, especially at night. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani in a stunning 2 Mood outfit, she looked like a shining star.

This two-piece combo was loaded with sequins. It was on hand to bring about a striking ombre effect as you can see the colour gradation go from white to lavender. Mala's skirt was cropped a little below her knees and it featured a front slit. This straight-fitted skirt was paired up with a strappy top. Her look was also metallic with pointed-toe silver pumps and drop earrings from Joolry.

The 48-year-old's hair was styled part sleek, part waves with eyelids getting the spotlight right. Her eye makeup was in tune with her outfit's vibe and her lipstick too. Include studded earrings to seal your look.