Malaika Arora in a Gopi Vaid pantsuit gives a glowing and modish thumbs up to glamour; Yay or Nay?

Play it safe with fashion, said nobody. At least Malaika Arora wouldn't. She effortlessly dares to take risks and have fun with fashion. Someone who understood that pantsuits needn't look average or rather the same every day is this diva who rocked something modish for an event recently that was the glam departure we needed to see. Make such unexpected choices and see how it pays off. Behind every successful look, there is an outfit that impresses you first.

A chic transformative look for the archives of many secret admirers or for your own books, this co-ordinated set can be the new definition of allure. There's no stopping a fashion fan who is ready to pull off out-of-the-box looks so this is how to wear the best. Like a slayer in Gopi Vaid's creation, Mala's colourful set can famously look classy on everyone. Much of an outfit's buzz can be generated and accelerated likewise with the usage of colours, prints, and aesthetics.

Giving in well to our demands is this blazer jacket and flared pants with wide-leg hems. Its geometric prints and oriental shapes had lilac, soft aqua, and pink joining together and coming through as geometric prints and oriental shapes. Sequin embroidery looks good on any ensemble especially when it's all gold. Look at this inspiration edit for proof. Mala's look was topped off without accessories. Her wavy hairdo and monochromatic matte makeup with loads of lipstick, mascara, and eyeshadow were edgy and stunning all at once.