Malaika Arora in a Safiyaa jumpsuit shows how to party in monochrome all the way; Yay or Nay?

From a style expert to you. Malaika Arora has a razor-sharp eye for style and it's unquestionable. She's giving our autumn style the elevated power of something that can be termed sultry. Mala is an all-rounder and definitely a learned fashion lady who looks stylish all year round. This month and the next, our calendars are blocked big for parties and there is something interesting that's available. This ensemble will soon be on the rise and some outfits around us may get a second or no preference.

The monochrome way of style is making waves. We can hear even the fainthearted approve of this outfit. It is royal in every way and don't we love a rewear when you find something that is hard to let go of? In this case, it could be the fit, the hue, or the overall styling. Not ready for a departure from our mood boards, this freshly-presented inspiration is a no-fail.

Imagine a top combined with your trousers. This to you comes as a onesie as seen here. Out, hot and about for a shoot, Malaika's go-to stylist Maneka Harisinghani, opted for a jumpsuit from Safiyaa. We don't have to draw your attention to the history of jumpsuits, these are no longer entitled as summer-favourites, there's more to its name and fame.

Malaika Arora looks lovely in a Safiyaa ensemble

The Jaime ensemble featured a satin ivory top that looked sleeveless on one side and the other was in its dramatic element with the long and broad cape which truly became the foundation for a party look. Cameras are ready and your outfit shouldn't miss. And, to this high-waisted and black straight-fit trousers were joined.

And, to give you a taste of our assurance, we're not rethinking this reference. Some find their happily ever after in people and we clearly found ours in an ensemble. That's how the hearts and minds of fashionistas roll we assume. We're talking for ourselves here clearly. The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer's look was accessorised with Christian Louboutin pumps, a micro handbag, and a gold ring.

Malaika's hair was tied up into a high wavy ponytail and how can we not get distracted by the flick that became on-fleek? Her eyeliner, highlighter, and lipstick are all the plans we have in mind for our next stepping-out look.