Malaika Arora in a Shantanu and Nikhil original is a style goddess and we can’t help but stare

Malaika Arora has been an eternal style diva, this time she managed to win hearts with her latest glamorous look as she was all decked up in an ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil’s upcoming Capella collection. Read on for the complete breakdown of the stunning look.

Malaika Arora in a Shantanu and Nikhil original

The diva recently dropped a picture all glammed up in an ivory and gold outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil ’s upcoming Capella collection. The blazer dress features a tasseled collar, raised shoulders, and lengthened sleeves. However, the most interesting part of her glam-mini blazer dress has to be the ivory knotted belt at the waist that delivers a cinched-waist silhouette. The ivory base of the sleek ensemble is accentuated with shimmery gold fabric-based detailing, intricate bead, and sequin work, along with stunning tassels. Malaika's style is amped up by a statement green-gold pearl-based necklace that’s adding a feminine charm to the fierce look (Jewellery by: Khanna Jewellers). To complete the ensemble, she paired her blazer dress with black sheer stockings that added an oomph factor to her look.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika went with the aesthetic and managed to pull off bronze and gold-toned makeup and we are definitely taking notes. Her glam face included a flawlessly contoured and highlighted face, defined brows, and neutral glossy lips, along with copper smokey eyes paired with mascara-adorned lengthened lashes. To go with the power look, Malaika went with sleek middle-parted hair pulled back into a ponytail and neatly manicured black nails.

Malaika proves once again her outfits are anything but basic. Her power look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

