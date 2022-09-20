Malaika Arora in a Yas Couture sequin gown nails a blinged-out party look; Yay or Nay?

Fashion trends may emerge at all hours of the day. But when it's time to party, act like it with sequins. Too many outfits have paved the extra and enough way to give you that promise of style statement we're ever looking for. What is a soirée, really, without bliss and bling? This Malaika Arora-approved gown is all kinds of chic and does it read party-perfect and posh to you as well? Step into the bandwagon once again if you've been disconnected all this while.

If this gown doesn't help you get noticed the most, we don't if there is another ensemble that can play the part. You can tell from the picture that this Yas Couture gown is loaded with silver and gold, the sweet and sexy linings we need for when we're lost on what outfit to wear for the lit night ahead. Maneka Harisinghani styled Mala in this full-sleeved attire which featured a turtleneck and body-hugging fit. Made to give your body a cosy touch as well.