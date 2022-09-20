Malaika Arora in a Yas Couture sequin gown nails a blinged-out party look; Yay or Nay?
Malaika Arora shows you how to binge on glamour and repeat. How set are you now to party?
Fashion trends may emerge at all hours of the day. But when it's time to party, act like it with sequins. Too many outfits have paved the extra and enough way to give you that promise of style statement we're ever looking for. What is a soirée, really, without bliss and bling? This Malaika Arora-approved gown is all kinds of chic and does it read party-perfect and posh to you as well? Step into the bandwagon once again if you've been disconnected all this while.
If this gown doesn't help you get noticed the most, we don't if there is another ensemble that can play the part. You can tell from the picture that this Yas Couture gown is loaded with silver and gold, the sweet and sexy linings we need for when we're lost on what outfit to wear for the lit night ahead. Maneka Harisinghani styled Mala in this full-sleeved attire which featured a turtleneck and body-hugging fit. Made to give your body a cosy touch as well.
Whether it's the arrangement of sequins or shimmer, it's divine and that's why it's not a good time to get this one as your own. The ensemble alone easily looks great so don't give much life to what necklace you'd go with. It's right to skip it and maybe suck up to little charms through earrings and rings? The more chunkier, the more messier. Choose your side. Malaika's makeup included a strong highlighter game, pink lipstick, and a coloured eyeshadow.
Our #OMB scale looks at Malaika Arora's sequin getup as ON-FLEEK. What is your view?
