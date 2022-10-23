Malaika Arora in an Alex Perry mini dress, Jimmy Choo pumps is neon and party perfection at its best

Welcome to the season of fashionable mini-dresses. Did you expect us to give mention of ethnic ensembles instead? We're all building our Diwali collection with lehengas and Malaika Arora just brought her own glamourous light in a neon mini dress. Dressing up for a Diwali party and more such unforgettable and fun celebrations just got more exciting. The birthday girl is ever the best dressed and look at how effortlessly and nattily she re-introduced us to the summer fashion love: neon.

Don't just take our word for it, see it for yourself because one season (monsoon) later, neon still looks so lovely. Mala just aced her party look brief and to make it all even more worth a stare, she and her girl pack released some stunning pictures live from the party location. Bollywood is having the time of its life with back-to-back parties and what a chic week it has been.

We too are ready to tap into the affinity of mini dresses for a striking party-style game. Can anything sound more aspirational to the ears of a fashion nerd? Malaika's dress was picked from Alex Perry, an Australian fashion designer whose dresses are often on actress Katrina Kaif's style radar. Capes are what makes his ensembles most opted for and the canon that adds up to statements and compliments.

The 49-year-old's mini dress featured a body-hugging silhouette, a close-neck, shoulder pads, and a pleated cape for sleeves. Her 'Tatum' outfit had its deliciousness come from the diamond-shaped design at the back. The open detail is a sexy shot, we must admit. Mala's neon green dress was styled with Jimmy Choo's Anouk two-tone neon green and black dégradé pointed-toe pumps which were also paid good attention to by her Lady Dior handbag. It's tiny, cute, and looks stylish. It had its signature cannage stitching, gold-finish metal charms, and a mini handle.



The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer's look casts an immaculate charm with a sleek and high ponytail. She also wrapped her makeup with a nude blush, glossy lipstick, black eyeliner, and highlighter.