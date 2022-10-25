Malaika Arora in an Anamika Khanna original arrives in style with Arjun Kapoor for Sonam Kapoor's Diwali bash

Recently spotted at the Diwali party hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora decided to make a grand entrance in an Anamika Khanna original with beau Arjun Kapoor who was seen all decked up in a shiny black full-sleeved kurta.

Malaika Arora in an Anamika Khanna original

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor never miss an opportunity to make a fashion statement , this time they decided to step out in style and definitely managed to grab eyeballs. Malaika Arora picked a stunning green co-ord set by Anamika Khanna. The striking co-ord set featured an embellished green-red crop top-blouse which featured a busty sweetheart neckline that was paired with an indo-western high-waisted wrap skirt. The skirt is accentuated with a floral red belt that definitely stands out. However, the best element of the designer three-piece co-ord set was the heavily embroidered bright cape-style shrug with a dramatic length. The outfit adorns intricate embroidery that makes the ensemble the perfect festive outfit. To add the oomph factor to her outfit the fashion icon added a maximal gold-toned necklace, a matching pair of quirky earrings, an embellished gold potli-bag, and strappy gold high heels. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go with highlighted cheeks, kohl-rich eyes, pink lips, and sleek hair. (Stylist: Tanya Ghavri, Jewelry: Suhani Parekh)

While Malaika’s sartorial pick was everything you want in a festive ensemble, Arjun Kapoor’s classic black traditional kurta set with lengthened sleeves and sequin work also made a fashion statement. The actor decided to pair it with a silver watch and black shoes. The couple definitely looked perfect together.

While Malla-Arjun made the highlights with their sizzling appearance, there were several other guests at the lavish Diwali party hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar among many others.

Malaika-Arjun’s festive look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

