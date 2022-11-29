Malaika Arora in an Eden Haute Couture mini dress shows how to join team tassels this party season

Thanksgiving is gone but this inspiration is something you can extend your thanks to. There's a dress to get you in the mood for holiday dressing and we're too stoked to not talk about it. We effortlessly got distracted by Malaika Arora's recent look. This festive and party month absolutely calls for a fresh rotation of outfits and here's a tassel tale to pay attention to. Where there is sparkle, there is maximum fun. Can you already figure out why are we so in love with this look?

Most of our style advice or preferences come down to what makes an outfit look like the real deal. Some may just offer a glamourous detail and it may just not please us enough. And, there is something tassels are always up to and we can never stop gazing at them. The 49-year-old holds many impressive titles and her pictures spoke to us this afternoon again. We're definitely not permitting winter to stand between us and this tantalising reference.

Did it bring back what we thought wouldn't make a return so soon? Monochrome to sheer and now there's another summer special detail, the cut-out trend. With most of us returning to IRL party life, it won't do you wrong to look over-the-top or rather say simply be perfect.



Malaika Arora's party-high look in Zeina Halabi's creation is fabulous

The Aap Jaisa Koi dancer's mini dress from Eden Haute Couture by French-Lebanese designer Zeina Halabi's looked unerring. Blingy and beautiful, this body-hugging sheer ensemble featured a plunging neckline that got a grand aesthetic with lustrous embellishments. Cancel your plans of searching too hard and make the party room shimmer with your presence for the studded tassels are truly the catch anybody would go gaga over.

Her overall look was in its best and striking behaviour as Maneka Harisinghani styled it further with peep-toe stilettos which had ankle straps and chunky drop earrings. Malaika's sleek hairdo bore waves and a middle part. You have all the license in the world you need to keep your makeup bold. So forget the word boring and play it up with a metallic brown eyeshadow or opt for a smokey brown eye shadow. False eyelashes and eyeliner can work in your favour as well.