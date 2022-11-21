Malaika Arora in Dar Sara hot pink satin number sets a benchmark for bold and feminine dressing

Malaika Arora turned up the heat when she dropped pictures on the ‘gram in a hot pink off-shoulder gown by a designer label Dar Sara. The fashion savant serves as inspiration for glamming up the classic pink gowns with a sultry neckline and a daring thigh-high slit. If you’re looking to sport satin this party season, Malaika manages to nail the look with her iconic grace and proves you just cannot go wrong with a perfect pink gown featuring a cinched waist and a sexy silhouette. Scroll on to decode the complete look.

Malaika Arora in a satin pink gown by Dar Sara

Malaika managed to make fashion watchers stop scrolling when she dropped pictures in her pink Dar Sara gown that featured just the right blend of sexy and feminine elements. The off-shoulder gown features a bustier neckline that’s accentuated with statement pleated details that goes all the way to the waist. The style icon is certainly no stranger to taking sartorial wardrobe risks and manages to gracefully showcase the thigh-high slit of the gown . To add glitter to the glamour, the gown also features a three-layer sparkling semi-belt detail.

She chose to add to the aesthetic with a pair of matching earrings and rings. Mala chose to flaunt her neckline decided to ditch a necklace and added to the look with a sleek pulled-back bun with a middle parting and tendrils. For the makeup, she went with striking eyes and neutral lips. She finished the look with a pair of sparkling gold ankle strap pointed heels. to make a statement. When the memo says graceful and glamorous, take style notes from Malaika Arora and her stylist Maneka Harisinghani and you are good to go.

Mala’s hot pink look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

