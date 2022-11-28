Malaika Arora in Hana's sheer dress makes us want to party like a fierce bombshell

Time to get cosy or toasty? It's the latter for us. Did we just skip to the fabulous part of summer style or is this the holiday season talking to us? Trips to the beach and some shindigs are on our minds. This time we're not on the fence about what to pick first. Sheer seems to have climbed the top status again and we do not feel glum about its re-entry because of the many strong doses of bliss that have been checked in by the fashion girls of Bollywood. Sit tight and stay curious as we take you through Malaika Arora's latest look that will show you how to shine and slay.

An injection of green in your closet sounds good to us. What do you think? Malaika who is always associated with trendy and sexy ensembles, brought some chic yesterday, and did the temps shoot up to a maximum heat? With the undeniable oomph factor and aplomb seen here, she showed us how to look ready for the season.

She may have successfully rocketed the sheer trend earlier this year as well when the diva headed to Indian film producer Ritesh Sidhwani's party dressed in a one-shoulder black strappy and shimmery dress. Almost the same concept was applied again as the 49-year-old rocked a mesh floor-sweeping gown from Hana. This entailed noodle straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Malaika Arora's green and glam floor-sweeping ensemble looks as hot as fire

There seems to be another trend catching up amongst the stars. It is the underbust gems that Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a sultry statement when she was in Mumbai recently. Does her Christopher Esber cut-out white top clubbed with ivory flared pants come to mind? Malaika's ensemble too had one and it looks too flawless.