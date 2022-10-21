Malaika Arora in Jade by MK statement black saree is truly a showstopper

Recently spotted at the star-studded Diwali Bash by Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora chose to flaunt an all-black saree by Jade by Monica and Karishma. Among an elaborate elite guest list spotted at the Diwali party, Malaika definitely stood out in her glitzy black saree. Keep scrolling for the glam diva’s outfit details.

Malaika Arora in Jade by MK

Malaika Arora paused and posed in a statement black saree designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. Jade by MK’s 'Elea' saree is an iconic black saree with black intricate floral work. To accentuate an all-black aesthetic, the saree is paired with a detailed hand-embroidered full-sleeved black blouse and a matching black lacy belt at the waist. Draped up in an iconic saree Malaika proves black can be festive too. The timelessly modern saree and the sheer lacy blouse both feature intricate hand-embroidered threadwork, lace trims, a ruffled pallu, and bead embellishments along with sequin-crystal embellishments that make the saree a true show-stopper.

Malaika switched up her glam game with a black embellished clutch. Other elements that added to her look were statement square-shaped earrings and gold-toned rings. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go for striking black eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, matte mauve lips, highlighted cheeks, and mascara-rich lashes along with a side-swept hairstyle.

When it comes to Malaika Arora’s fashion picks the diva’s outfits are always on point. In fact, she is known for sartorial picks from her steal-worthy wardrobe. The star once again proved she is a style icon by pulling off an all-black look at Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali party.

Malaika’s saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

