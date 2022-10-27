Malaika Arora in Louis Vuitton accessories and SurilyG dress serves lessons for a Fall Wardrobe
Malaika Arora spotted in Louis Vuitton accessories and a SurilyG dress. Here is a breakdown of the latest fall outfits inspired by Malaika Arora’s enviable wardrobe.
Recently in the limelight for her sartorial Diwali looks and her birthday, Malaika Arora was everywhere. The style icon was recently spotted in iconic Louis Vuitton accessories and a SurilyG dress which proves why fall is the best fashion season. Here is a complete breakdown of her fall-inspired outfits.
Malaika Arora’s Louis Vuitton shoes and bag amp up her casual sweater denim fall look
Malaika Arora steps out in a classic ivory-white knitted sweater paired with a trendy pair of straight-fit distressed jeans. The oversized white knitted sweater features a ribbed U-neck, dropped shoulders, and long sleeves in addition to a knitted pattern which makes it stand out. The star amped up her casual look with Louis Vuitton's Dauphine MM bag which is worth Rs. 313,235.90. The bag features a long strap, the iconic LV monogrammed canvas, along with a magnet lock. To add to her LV look she also completed her look with LV Beaubourg Platform Derby which is worth Rs. 104,734.95.
Crafted from signature Louis Vuitton's Monogram canvas, the Louis Vuitton Beaubourg platform derby shoes are the perfect blend of a masculine and feminine vibe. Right out of the Fall-Winter 2019 fashion show, the shoes feature thick laces and white eyelets with maximal stitching. Another interesting element of the shoes is their chunky outsole that discreetly adds extra height. To make her casual look more impactful, the diva added a Nike New York Yankees Classic black Cap and black cat eye sunglasses. If you want to recreate Malaika’s casual fall look, go for a low messy bun, minimal makeup, and minimal accessories.
Malaika Arora in SurilyG tassel dress, matching boots, and extensive feather hat
When it comes to style, Malaika Arora never goes basic, she proves it with her latest pictures on the ‘gram. She was spotted in a Surily Goel’s tassel dress and matching boots that are perfect fall accessories. She raised the bar of her fashion quotient with a massive feather hat with tribal detailings that looks like she is ready to party. The Bollywood diva added maximal quirky bangles and black manicured nails.
To add to her aesthetic, the diva went with long feather earrings and a dewy makeup finish that featured shimmery under eyes, blushed cheeks, silver eye shadow, lengthened lashes, and glossy pink lips. Her unique style quotient definitely proves she is all set to party for her 49th birthday with her friends that include Sussanne Khan and Nargis Fakhri among several others.
