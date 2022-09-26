Malaika Arora in Mannat Gupta's satin gown shows how to live the lilac glam dream; Yay or Nay?
Malaika Arora has her party hue and dress on. What about you? Here's a lesson to borrow. Go lit, go home later!
What does it feel like to gape at a dress in a world when it feels like jackets are all we need? This clearly translates to one thing: Malaika Arora hasn't bid goodbye to one and doesn't consider it as what defines a cookie-cutter. Why wave it off when you can step out of the sartorial line? It's fun to look glamourous, would you deny it? If you need a touch of warmth, pick a blazer. Mala isn't on it but you can totally try it. More like, dress up and party but make it fashionable.
Another sweet, spiced-up, and a wholesome serving. Can we change the adage, "Have you green with envy to lilac with envy, please?" Because we absolutely are. There's always a knack for how soothing hues and certain sultry features of an outfit can show what is effortless and chic. It's a dress and then there's a thigh-high slit.
We can't wear this floor-length satin gown from Label Mannat Gupta. And anything the Anarkali Disco Chali dancer shows goes and glows. This noodle-strapped monotone ensemble featured a cowl neckline, a pleated bodice, and a gorgeously hot slit at the front. Malaika's party-chic look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani also with A.S Motiwala Fine Jewellery's rings and drop earrings. To also give it a dressier feel, she donned strappy silver stilettos. And then she also sported a wavy hairdo and purple eyeshadow to include more shots of perfection into her look.
Malaika Arora's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
