Malaika Arora in Mannat Gupta's satin gown shows how to live the lilac glam dream; Yay or Nay?

What does it feel like to gape at a dress in a world when it feels like jackets are all we need? This clearly translates to one thing: Malaika Arora hasn't bid goodbye to one and doesn't consider it as what defines a cookie-cutter. Why wave it off when you can step out of the sartorial line? It's fun to look glamourous, would you deny it? If you need a touch of warmth, pick a blazer. Mala isn't on it but you can totally try it. More like, dress up and party but make it fashionable.

Another sweet, spiced-up, and a wholesome serving. Can we change the adage, "Have you green with envy to lilac with envy, please?" Because we absolutely are. There's always a knack for how soothing hues and certain sultry features of an outfit can show what is effortless and chic. It's a dress and then there's a thigh-high slit.