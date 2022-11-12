Malaika Arora in Pankaj & Nidhi’s floral outfit is pretty as a painting

Floral prints have been a recurring fashion trend and Malaika Arora brings them back with a bang in her gorgeous floral ensemble from Pankaj & Nidhi’s collection. In the limelight for the rumored wedding bells, Malaika proves whether it's a bold and dramatic look or a delicate dressy look; she can pull it off like a pro. Scroll on for the complete breakdown of the look.

Malaika Arora in Pankaj & Nidhi’s Floral Outfit

Malaika inspires us to go all floral as she stepped out in a Flora Hand Embellished Ruffle Top paired with matching Pink Satin Twill Flora Printed Skorts from Pankaj & Nidhi’s Flora collection. The organza-based hand-embellished ruffle top features a floral print and a V-neck and is worth Rs. 24,000. The mini skort curated with satin twill is worth Rs. 29,600 and features an all-over floral printed motif in a similar color palette along with belt loops, a pleated front, and a side zip closure. The flower-printed outfit renders a retro ruffle dress look.

The petal-infused long-sleeved top certainly has a painterly quality that rightly rendered a romantic vibe. When paired with the mini skorts the outfit gets a fail-safe modern silhouette. Malaika’s outfit is certainly the perfect dreamy date outfit. To round off her look she paired her outfit with a classy pair of ankle strap pointed-toe heels in gold. For makeup and hair, Mala went for gentle curls and a full glam face that featured neutral eye shadow, flushed cheeks, and mauve lips.

Malaika’s impressionist floral look is edgy and cute at the same time and if you are looking for a standout floral ensemble, who better than the style diva for inspiration? Mala inspires to stick to a pink-based pastel color palette with plenty of retro and ruffles to nail the perfect pretty in pink vibe.

Malaika’s floral look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

