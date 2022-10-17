Malaika Arora in Rebecca Vallance pink dress proves why she’s the queen of fashion- Yay or Nay?

Malaika Arora has always been known for her unpredictably hot avatars, whether it is her on-screen style, her gym looks or her sartorial fashion picks for public appearances. In fact, her style journey has been glamourously iconic. This time, to add to her ever-evolving lookbook, the actress slipped into a stunning pink Rebecca Vallance mini dress for a recent shoot. The diva delivered head-turning shots in a pink-textured designer ensemble worth ₹50k.

Malaika Arora in Rebecca Vallance

It is well-established that Malaika’s wardrobe is flooded with glamorous ensembles, her latest look in a pink Rebecca Vallance dress checks off all the boxes when it comes to chic and feminine trends. The Jaclyn Long Sleeve Mini Dress is the perfect blend of feminine and formal. Made out of terrific textured pink fabric the dress is far from basic. The pink textured bonded crepe dress is characterized by a stylish slim-fit silhouette, and a carefully curved neckline accentuated with cutouts at the bust. Other iconic elements of the dress are the puff shoulders, the lengthened sleeves, and the flattering back cut out.

The outfit is right off the shelves of the designer clothing label Rebecca Vallance. If you wish to recreate Malaika’s look, you must accessorize your Rebecca Vallance pink dress with gold pointed-toe heels and minimal gold-tone hoops along rings of your choice. Malaika and her stylist Maneka Harisinghani picked the stellar rings from House of Midas. For her makeup look, Malaika Arora went for full brows, bold pink eyes paired with subtle pink lips along with a light pink flush on her cheeks. The makeup look is created by makeup artist Meghna Butani. She decided to go for lightly blow-dried hair which definitely adds to her look.