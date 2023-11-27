Malaika Arora is a BOMBSHELL in cobalt blue body-hugging gown with bouncy open hair

Malaika Arora, the attractive and very fit actress, constantly sets the fashion standard high. Her sense of style is great, but what truly distinguishes her is her preference for blazing hot dresses. And, her passion for embroidered dresses is still evident, as she recently turned attention at an event in a stunning cobalt blue gown.

The intricately embellished gown highlighted the Dil Se actress' beautiful form and displayed her talent for making strong fashion statements. Stay tuned to learn more about Malaika's recent fashion accomplishments and be inspired by her stunning outfits.

Malaika Arora exudes beauty in a cobalt blue gown

Malaika Arora, the talented actress, understands just how to turn attention with her choice of attire when it comes to nailing her style. She was recently seen killing in a magnificent cobalt blue gown that was both bold and elegant. The Maa Tujhe Salaam actress’ glowing personality was wonderfully complimented by the gown's startling azure blue color. This gown was enhanced by its turtleneck style, which not only looked lovely but also avoided the need for any additional neckpiece embellishments.

The stunning gown, which featured fitted full sleeves with a thigh-high split, conveyed a perfect combination of elegance and sass. Silver accents decorated the gown to offer a hint of glitter, while ruched detailing at the waistline added a feminine touch.

More about Malaika Arora’s glamorous look!

In the instance of her magnificent cobalt blue gown, the decorations screamed for themselves, leaving little place for extra accessories. The Kaal actress taught us an important lesson: when an outfit is already stunning on its own, it's preferable to let it shine without overdoing it with excessive accessories.

However, a touch of jewelry, like hers, may boost the whole outfit. Malaika chose exquisite drop earrings for a modest touch of shine. Arora completed the look with dazzling silver ankle strap high heels, which not only offered a touch of refinement but also matched the silver decorations on the gown.

The An Action Hero fame produced a perfect canvas for her gorgeous appearance by using a matte finish makeup base. Her black eye makeup and full brows gave an appealing touch, making her eyes shine. But, it was her contoured cheeks and intensely flushed radiance that managed to grab attention, giving her face a dazzling and sculpted look.

Malaika completed her stunning appearance with a glossy brown lipstick that suited her entire beauty pallet. And don't forget about her gorgeous hairstyle! She engaged the expertise of Meghna Butani, a renowned hairdresser and makeup artist, who created a stunning bouncy wavy hairstyle that gave a touch of beauty and elegance to her attire.

Advertisement

Arora has once again wowed us with her bold cobalt blue color, gorgeous accessories, and immaculate makeup. Her total appearance oozes confidence and elegance, establishing her as a real fashion icon. We can't wait to see what she comes up with next!

In the meantime, we want to know what are your thoughts on this latest style file by the diva. Did you enjoy Malaika’s bodycon dress style, or you would prefer to see her try out new silhouettes? Let us know in the comments section below!

ALSO READ: 4-times Sonam Kapoor gave us major winter-ready inspiration with THESE fits