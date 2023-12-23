Malaika Arora is bringing sexy back in Rs. 19,500 fitted cherry red sheer floor-length gown with lycra pants

Malaika Arora, the beloved Bollywood diva, is one of the entertainment industry's OG fashionistas. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 judge recently set hearts racing as she graced the spotlight in a mesmerizing cherry red gown by Deme By Gabriella. Priced at Rs.19,500, this fitted ensemble showcased her impeccable style and captivated fans. We’re literally still swooning, gasping, and gushing over her super stylish outfit!

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the details of Malaika Arora’s beyond-sensational fashion statement that has taken the fashion scene by storm, to understand how she was able to make our hearts skip a beat. Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Malaika Arora looked incomparable in a cherry red sheer gown

The gorgeous Om Shanti Om actress recently chose to wear a seriously sexy and elegant cherry red colored piece from Deme by Gabriella, which featured a deep square neckline that ended up accentuating the diva’s collarbone and shoulders, adding a layer of sultriness to her ensemble. The classy Dabangg actress’ dress, worth Rs. 19,500, also had a fitted style cinched at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette, while its sheer net fabric added a touch of allure. We love her choice!

Advertisement

The super talented Happy New Year actress’ ruched detailing also added to the ensemble’s overall texture. The ensemble further culminates in a Malai Lycra body-hugging bottom, gathered at the center, adding a graceful and stylish finish to this outfit. The full-sleeved floor-length gown flaunted the diva’s well-toned body. This gorgeous dress literally fits the diva perfectly, doesn’t it? She also chose to complete her outfit with matching red pumps that gave her fit a harmonious appeal. We’re obsessed.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup look were also on point

Furthermore, the Moving In With Malaika star chose to accessorize her fiery all-red ensemble with a shimmery diamond-encrusted choker-like necklace and matching diamond studded earrings, which totally complemented the diva’s gorgeous ensemble. Meanwhile, the pretty Housefull 2 actress also chose to tie her hair up and style it into a super long glossy, high, and sleek ponytail, which beautifully cascaded down her back while allowing her gorgeous face to become the prime center of focus. We’re in love.

On the other hand, the gorgeous India’s Got Talent judge chose to go for an oh-so-glam makeup look, with a glowy base, well-shaped eyebrows, velvet auburn eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest nude-colored lipstick, which not only complemented but also elevated the talented diva’s overall look. Her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle served as the perfect finishing touches, solidifying her status as a style icon.

It’s quite safe to say that this fiery ensemble has etched its place in the fashion archives, marking another triumph for Malaika Arora. But what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput to Ananya Panday; 7 best Instagram looks of the week