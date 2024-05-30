When you talk about Bollywood celebrities' head-turning fashion moments, you cannot help but mention Malaika Arora. She is a name synonymous with style, and has always served looks whichever event or outing they have graced.

Recently, she's opted for a chic white co-ord set, which was quite summer-friendly as well. She also proved that you can be fashionable without actually sacrificing comfort.

Malaika Arora’s comfortably chic ensemble:

The Dabangg actress set social media ablaze wearing a white co-ord set that screamed stylish and sassy. The set featured a short full-sleeved crop shirt with a crisp collar and a deep plunging V-shaped neckline. This added a layer of sultriness to the Housefull actress’ modern ensemble.

The cool shirt was further paired with stylish high-waisted shorts. The lined detailing added to the piece's texture. The whole outfit suited the glorious beautiful Housefull actress like a charm.

Furthermore, the Happy New Year star chose to complete her outfit with matching white sneakers from Balenciaga, which gave her ensemble an overall harmonious appeal. It also gave a rather sporty edge to her look. With this comfortable outfit, Malla proved the fact that simplicity is also spectacular.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam picks:

Malaika opted for a simple appearance by going accessory-free except for black dark-tinted sunglasses from Saint Laurent. Additionally, Arora left her dark and luscious hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look with a middle parting, making it super easy to manage.

But, even Malaika Arora couldn’t resist adding a Camel Puffer Goya bag, inspired by the Goya aesthetic. This shiny nappa lambskin piece comes with a detachable metal donut chain and a removable leather strap along with a magnetic closure and gold hardware. It also came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 3,49,000. What a classy choice!

She further showcased her natural beauty by opting for delicate makeup that accentuated her features. For this, she added a hint of blush with some highlighter and nourishing lip gloss. Her minimalistic makeup choices really had us taking notes. With this, she totally made a visible case for minimalism and simplicity.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

