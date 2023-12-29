Malaika Arora jumps on the no pants trend with long white shirt and red stockings

Malaika Arora, one of the OG trendsetters in the world of fashion and Bollywood, recently made waves with her daring take on the famous no-pants trend. Stepping out for dinner with friends, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 judge showcased an exceptionally stylish red and white ensemble that caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and critics alike. This fashion-forward look not only embraced Hollywood’s no-pants trend but also added a touch of sophistication, making it clear that the talented diva is not just an actress but a style icon in her own right.

So, without further ado, let’s delve into the details of the classy actress and model, Malaika Arora’s super alluring red and white ensemble that literally left us begging for more.

Malaika Arora looked exceptionally stylish in a red-and-white ensemble

the Pataakha actress was recently spotted as she stepped out in the classiest red and white outfit. This featured a long white oversized buttoned-up, full-sleeve shirt with a collared neckline. This upper-thigh length shirt has a seriously classy v-shaped neckline while accentuating her super well-toned figure. The talented Housefull actress further chose to forgo pants and jump on Hollywood’s no-pants trend train like Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and others. Instead, the talented diva chose to pair the shirt with fitted vibrant red colored semi-sheer stockings that totally help elevate her look while elongating her well-toned legs, making us fall in love with her outfit.

Advertisement

The classy Dabangg actress also chose to complete her oh-so-sassy red and white ensemble with stylish and glossy lacquer red heart mules in patent calfskin by none other than Maison Alaïa, worth Rs. 88, 126, approximately. These classy pumps made in Italy have a see-through body with a pretty red heart at the front of the heels, making us fall head-over-heels in love with the entire look of the talented actress’ classy outfit. It’s quite safe to say that we’re obsessed with the diva’s choices with this beyond-classy outfit.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on fleek

Furthermore, the fabulous Housefull 2 actress made the bold decision to go for a no-accessory look with her red and white ensemble. And, it’s quite safe to say that this decision totally paid off because all the much-deserved attention remained focused on the diva’s oh-so-classy outfit. But, even the Moving In With Malaika star couldn’t resist carrying Prada’s Cherry Red Cleo Patent bag, approximately worth Rs. 2,37,010, with her outfit. This piece has its own sophisticated allure reviving an older iconic design of the brand with a modern flair. This sleek bag with a unique sloping silhouette on the bottom and sides gives the outfit a truly luxurious accessory that can elevate any look. And, we love how easily it complements the diva’s ensemble.

Meanwhile, Arora chose to tie her hair up and style it into a well-set loose bun that gave her outfit a seriously sophisticated edge while making sure that her oh-so-beautiful face was clearly visible. On the other hand, the classy diva chose to go for a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, heavily blushed cheeks, and orange glossy lip oil that accentuated her natural beauty while elevating her ensemble to sheer perfection. As Malaika Arora continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, her red and white outfit stands as a testament to her enduring influence and impeccable fashion sense.

So, what did you think of Malaika’s beyond-classy red and white outfit? Are you as obsessed with her take on the famous trend as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani sports hottest bodysuit and denim shorts combo by the likes of Deepika Padukone and Kim Kardashian