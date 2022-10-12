Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor to Natasha Poonawalla: Three's a chic company proves their outfits

It's that time of the year when Lakmé Fashion Week is back in India with much enthusiasm. And then there's Kareena Kapoor Khan and her girl gang turning the streets of London into a runaway to remember. The fashionable trio has great access to a stylish and luxe vault and their last outing together was something of an impressive cosy show. Fall is fall for all so how about you count on these references from Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Bebo to look season-ready?

The appeal of vests, cardigans, and jackets need to be worn to believe it. So, how warm is your closet right now? Is it as toasty as all that you have seen on these besties? We have to admit that we're majorly missing Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora from happy pictures here. A few days ago, Mala and the Laal Singh Chaddha actress served a chic picture where the former was clad in a long coat that gave a layer of balmy feels over a turtleneck top and comfy pants.

The Anarkali Disco Chali dancer accessorised her look with a black Balenciaga bag that bore colourful graffiti print on it. Sporty and nice together, her pout partner Kareena rocked a turtleneck and full-sleeved top with blue skinny-fit blue jeans. Her Acne Studios sleeveless vest curated from knit and wool costs about Rs. 53,457.63 which looked as classy and matchy as her sunnies and Saint Laurent June black quilted box bag made from lambskin. Priced at Rs. 1,88,292.39, the actress wore it as a crossbody bag and combined her OOTD with sneakers.

Their style story two was accompanied by the Indian businesswoman and gorgeous girl, Natasha. From left to right, the Hud Hud Dabangg dancer rocked a jacquard bomber jacket worth Rs. 6,08,413.57 from Louis Vuitton over an ivory co-ord set from the same brand and further packed up her look with black sunnies, uggs, sunglasses, and Balenciaga handbag.

Kareena went blue and bright in a Ralph Lauren full-sleeved open cardigan which had a tie-up fabric belt. With a geometric print on it, the Rs. 82,148.32 number looked excellent when teamed up with deep blue denim pants, boots, sunnies, and her YSL bag.

Natasha's mini dress with a collar was styled with ankle-length boots, tinted sunglasses, and a peacoat from Dior which also had a removable macrocannage vest. A colour mix of beige, black and white checkered print look too fancy with tweed and silk material.