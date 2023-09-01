Malaika Arora looks effortlessly stylish in black bodycon slip dress with cut-out design, pricey Reebok shoes

Malaika Arora never disappoints when it comes to establishing trends and turning heads. The lovely Gabbar Singh actress has an uncanny ability to pull off whatever costume she wears. But one color in particular occupies a special place in Malaika's heart: black. Malaika, who is known for her love of the classic color black, recently wore a stunning black gown that left everyone speechless. Malaika flowed confidence and refinement with every step she took at the airport, revealing once again why she is the perfect black lover and a real fashion star. Prepare to be amazed, because Malaika Arora is coming to teach us how to make a statement in the darkest shade of all.

Malaika Arora dazzles in black gown

An Action Hero actress recently stepped out in a gorgeous spaghetti bodycon gown that left everyone speechless. The gown's fabric, with its modest weight, fell wonderfully over her body, emphasizing every curve. Malaika's elegant neckline and collar bones were highlighted by the deep scoop neckline, which provided a touch of appeal. Not only that, but the garment had an intriguing twist. With a daring cut-out back that displayed just the perfect amount of flesh, it left spectators stunned. As Malaika glided through the gathering, leaving a trail of exquisite elegance in her wake, the floor-length silhouette offered an extra touch of glamour.

Malaika’s bold white shoes

While she wore a stunning black gown, it was her pick of footwear that had us talking. Malaika dazzled in a gorgeous white pair of Reebok's Unisex Running Shoes Zig Kinetica 3 Shoes. These shoes formed a blaze of absolute brightness against the backdrop of her floor-length gown. The sharp contrast between black and white created an impossible-to-ignore visual extravaganza. Malaika's white sneakers seemed to shimmer with an unearthly radiance with each progress she made, breaking convention and making a bold statement. Malaika Arora continues to demonstrate that fashion has no bounds, and she easily redefines the laws of elegance with her choice of footwear. The shoes are priced at the whopping amount of Rs. 12,999.

Malaika Arora managed to grab a special time from her incredibly busy the following day, amidst red carpets and lavish events, to wave farewell to her darling kid at the Mumbai airport. The lovely actress, noted for her flawless style sense, graciously hugged her son Arhaan before he left.

