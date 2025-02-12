Malaika Arora looks HOT in a leather jacket styled with Rs 1.56 lakh bag owned by singer Taylor Swift as well

From time to time, Malaika Arora keeps reminding us why she’s the queen of chic fashion. Whether she’s walking a runway or stepping out to run errands, one thing remains constant—her ability to turn every appearance into a cherishable fashion moment. Her latest look serves as a masterclass in styling a leather jacket with a black bag, the same owned by the singer Taylor Swift.

For the base, Malaika Arora chose a bodycon top that fit like a second skin, perfectly highlighting her well-maintained physique. Adding a layer to it, the actress wore a black leather jacket. The textured fabric, full sleeves, and lapel collar added an edgy vibe to her presence. Leather jackets are one of the coolest fashion staples and can effortlessly transform a casual look into a noteworthy style statement. By styling it with a bodycon top, Malla showed us how to seamlessly blend high fashion with street style.

Giving the outfit a laid-back touch, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star paired her jacket and top with blue jeans. The wide-leg silhouette provided ease of movement, while the high-waist fit added a trendy touch. By perfectly combining these three elements, Malaika created the ultimate go-to outing look.

For accessories, she wore a delicate neckpiece loosely around her neck and carried a classy black bag in her hands. The Frayme Croc-Effect Embossed Bucket Bag from Stella McCartney, priced at Rs 1,56,828, featured gold and silver hand straps, making it convenient to carry on the shoulder or in hand. On an outing with her friend Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift also once carried the same bag, styled with mini skirt and black top.

Her makeup was minimal yet flawless. A radiant base created smooth, glowing skin, which she accentuated with a touch of blush and light-shaded lipstick. Her straight hair cascaded freely below her shoulders parted in the middle. Completing the look with white shoes, she was all set to turn the streets into her runway.

Got a leather jacket but bored of styling it the usual way? Take inspiration from Malaika Arora! Just like her, you can add a glamorous touch by pairing it with a bodycon top and the right choice of bottoms. That’s it—you’re all set to revive your jacket’s charm!