Malaika Arora looks hot in an all-white ensemble at son Arhaan Khan's bash

Malaika Arora never fails to amaze us with her cool and chic style. The diva yet again managed to turn heads as she was recently spotted arriving in style at Mumbai’s popular hub Bastain. Arhaan's new podcast, ‘Dumb Biryani,’ unveiled its trailer last week, featuring cameo appearances from all his celebrity family members. And on Friday night, the entire family celebrated the success of the launch.

From breathable dresses to uber-stylish bodycon gowns, the Munni Badnaam fame diva makes sure to turn up the heat each time she steps out. Often spotted in laid-back attires, even yesterday Malaika made sure she made heads turn upon her arrival at the party.

Malaika Arora looks magnificent in an all-white blazer-shorts ensemble acing her boss-lady fashion game

Keeping it edgy and stylish, model-turned-actress and judge opted for an all-white outfit to beat the heat. The outfit featured boxy shorts, an oversized blazer, and a cropped white tank top with inscriptions in black. Malaika looked absolutely stylish as she posed for the paparazzi.

Amping up her look further, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl styled her look with a Gucci Horse bit chain small shoulder bag. Featuring the 2000’s popular horse bit, this Gucci shoulder bag is from the brand’s Fall Winter 2023 collection that pays an ode to contemporary colors and textures. With silver satin, crystal appliques, and palladium-toned hardware on the bag, it perfectly tied Malaika’s attempt to play with dual tones. This stunning dual-toned bag comes with a heavy price tag of INR 5,30,151 (USD 6358).

Here’s how Malaika Arora styled her all-white outfit with dual-toned accessories

Adding C to her confidence were shiny stilettoes Christian Louboutin. The diva opted for gold-toned heels that added a touch of glam to her monotone outfit. These Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps were from the Jenlove Alta 120 collection in Platine/Lin Platine and metallic leather. Priced at a whopping INR 86,815 (£825), these pair of heels certainly added an oomph factor to Malaika’s look.

Furthermore, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge added a statement necklace in gold and pearls featuring two crosses that complemented her look. With side-parted hair and loose curls, the diva sported a neutral glam look with nude pink lips.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s casual all-white look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

