Malaika Arora looks like the epitome of dreaminess in luxurious blue gowns

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva known for her impeccable sense of style, has always managed to turn heads on the red carpet. From her stunning appearances at award shows to her mesmerizing photoshoots, she has consistently proved her fashion prowess. Malaika’s fashion choices always reflect her refined taste and affinity for high-end fashion brands- From internationally acclaimed labels to renowned Indian designers, she has embraced a variety of luxurious brands, each contributing to her resplendent appearance.

But, that’s not all, the actress is known for her ability to look beyond hot in basically every color. Whether it’s a green evening gown, a blue saree or a dark yellow ensemble, Malaika’s choices perfectly complement her. So, let’s delve into Malaika Arora’s ethereal charm and explore her enchanting looks in these mesmerizing blue gowns.

Malaika Arora looked beautiful in fabulous blue gowns

Malaika Arora’s stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, took to Instagram to share blue outfits from her recent photoshoots. Blue, the color of serenity and calmness, seems to effortlessly enhance Malaika’s ethereal beauty. When draped in luxurious blue gowns, she exudes an aura of elegance and sophistication that captivates onlookers. Whether it’s a royal blue evening gown or a pastel blue ensemble, Malaika’s choices perfectly complement her radiant personality, making her a vision to behold.

For the first outfit, she was wearing a floor-length one-sleeve draped Silk-blend metallic blue gown from SemSem. It also featured one off-shoulder and a beyond-sexy thigh-high slit and is worth Rs. 1,31,902 approximately. Her look was completed with strappy silver heels from Steve Madden and matching silver earrings and rings from Mozaati, a luxury brand for handcrafted jewelry. Her hair was styled in loose waves by Madhav and a gorgeous makeup look with rustic-orange lipstick done by Simone C. Doesn’t she look very enchanting?

For the second look, Malaika Arora was wearing a sky-blue deep cowl neck thigh-split open-back maxi dress from Club L London. This luxurious gown is relatively affordable as it is worth Rs. 6,800. Her look was completed with gold strappy heels from Public Desire and chunky gold bracelets and hoop earrings from Misho, a luxury handcrafted jewelry label by Suhani Parekh. Her hair was styled in a tight messy bun by Madhav and a classy makeup look with shiny eyeshadow and nude lipstick by Simone C. She looks seriously stylish, doesn’t she?

So, what do you think about these outfits? Which one of these is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

