Malaika Arora makes us hum ‘Cheri Cheri lady’ with her RED-HOT moment in satin saree, exudes luxurious and regal feels

Over the years, the one thing that has remained the same in Bollywood is Malaika Arora serving iconic looks. And the actress did it again as she appeared in a red saree, looking absolutely hot and gorgeous. Without a doubt, it was a fashion moment to remember. Let’s analyze her entire look!

Malaika Arora in a red saree was a moment where our hearts skipped a beat. Her satin pick of glossy plain fabric draped effortlessly around her body added regal vibes. For a polished appearance, the actress decided to style the saree in a typical way, with the clean pleats visible at the front and the pallu attached to her blouse hiding her waist. Instead of putting on the pallu with pleats, the actress kept the other side loose that she elegantly carried in her arms.

The blouse served all glamorous vibes. Malaika decided to wear a simple red fabric blouse designed with short sleeves. She looked absolutely breathtaking!

The Chaiyya Chaiyya beauty accessorized her plain red satin saree with the heavily embellished choker necklace adorned with gemstones and golden detailing. Balancing the charm of the neckpiece, the actress decided to go for a no-earring look. She also went with traditional bangles, which added a simplistic touch to her appearance.

The style icon’s makeup game can never be off-point. She has got the magic that pulls her whole look together. The kohl-rimmed eyes with a smokey effect, blush glow, and brown-tone nude lipstick added a bold touch to her appearance.

Malaika had got those perfect hair goals. She decided to keep her hair loose, allowing them to gently fall on her face. It’s the perfect look to swoon over.

Indeed, Malaika Arora knows how to leave us breathless with just her one appearance. Her latest red-hot moment served as the inspiration for how to make the saree a number-one style statement. The aura and the confidence she showed proved that each detail of her look was added with keen attention. Everything from her saree to her accessories screamed “Royalty.”

