Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput to Ananya Panday; 7 best Instagram looks of the week

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood fashion, our favorite celebrities consistently grace us with their impeccable style, leaving us gushing, swooning, and of course, begging for more. This week was no exception as Bollywood celebs like Mouni Roy, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, and others set Instagram ablaze with their sartorial choices and classy fashion-forward choices.

So, join us as we take a closer look at the top 7 Instagram looks that had fans and fashion enthusiasts alike swooning with the classiest fashion statements. Are you ready? Dive right in.

Top 7 most fabulous and incredible Instagram looks of the week

1. Triptii Dimri’s glittery gorgeousness:

Triptii Dimri dazzled in a dark green ensemble, a masterpiece by designer Ambika Lal. The gown, intricately crafted from fine mesh fabric, featured brilliant sequin accents, an asymmetric neckline, and a daring side cut-out, all culminating in a sensual thigh-high cut. This look exuded glamor and sophistication, priced at Rs. 75,700.

2, Malaika Arora’s red modernized drape:

Malaika Arora stole the spotlight in a pre-draped saree from 431-88 By Shweta Kapur. The Rs. 48,500 red saree featured a luxurious silk and satin base, fringe detailing, and a square-necked blouse with hand-embroidered sequin work. This ensemble effortlessly blended tradition with modernity.

3. Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sabyasachi beauty:

Aditi Rao Hydari graced Instagram in a Sabyasachi saree adorned with golden sequin embellishments. The thick embroidered border and vibrant blouse with dark colors and shiny sequin embroidery added to the ensemble’s majestic appeal, creating a perfect balance of glitz and traditional elegance.

4. Mouni Roy’s sultry sage cut-out gown:

Mouni Roy showcased a sage green floor-length gown by Viola & Vesper, priced at Rs. 46,996. The floor-length dress featured a halter-neck design with alluring cut-out patterns adorned with rings, a sultry front slit, and an overall regal vibe. Mouni Roy effortlessly combined allure with a unique style to set social media ablaze.

5. Shilpa Shetty’s fiery blazer dress:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned heads in a black blazer-like mini-dress with a deep V-shaped neckline, long sleeves, and cut-outs adorned with diamante decorations. The edgy yet refined look showcased Shilpa’s fashion-forward approach, proving that a blazer can be much more than just corporate attire.

6. Ananya Panday’s pristine white lehenga:

Ananya Panday graced Instagram in a pearl-embellished Gaurav Gupta lehenga, turning the understated color white into a canvas of opulence and grace. The structured lehenga with delicate pearl embellishments showcased is a testament to Gaurav Gupta’s mastery of fashion design.

7. Mira Rajput’s pretty fusional outfit:

Mira Rajput showcased an all-black ensemble with a tailored buttoned shirt and wide-legged pants, complemented by an embellished cropped jacket designed by Anita Dongre. This fusion of comfort and style highlighted Mira’s flair for fashion while making us fall in love with fusion wear.

This week’s Instagram fashion saga witnessed a blend of tradition, modernity, and sheer elegance as Bollywood celebrities graced us with their impeccable style. From Triptii Dimri’s glittery gorgeousness to Mira Rajput’s pretty fusional outfit, each look was a testament to the unique sense of fashion of the divas. As we eagerly await next week’s fashion extravaganza, one thing is certain – the Bollywood fashion scene continues to set the bar higher, leaving us inspired and captivated.

So, what did you think of these incredibly stylish looks that took over Instagram? Which one of these fashion-forward is your absolute favorite? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

