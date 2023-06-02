Malaika Arora pairs black dress with an expensive Dior bag for an evening out; PICS inside

From stepping out and being spotted by the paparazzi in supremely casual looks to being papped in their best outfits while going to events, parties, and functions, celebrities are used to being met with flash everywhere they go. These pictures can make ardent fans feel closer to their favorite celebrities by giving them some interesting updates on what they are up to, what they are eating, whom they are meeting, and of course, what they were wearing – after all, this is how fashion trends come to be.

Recently, the paparazzi spotted Malaika Arora outside her residence as she stepped into her car for an evening around town. She waved to the paps as she rushed to her car. Through these pictures, one thing is quite clear, the fashionable superstar is literally aging like a fine wine. She looked beyond radiant in her outfit for the evening. Are you wondering what she was wearing? Well, let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Malaika Arora looked incomparable in a long black dress

Malaika Arora put her best style statement forward as she was seen wearing a sexy black bodycon slip-long dress with a side slit and back ties. The actress ditched her heels and instead, rounded off her look with white Balenciaga cloth low trainers worth Rs. 54.2k approximately. She really knows how to nail the casual yet fashionable aesthetic beyond compare, doesn’t she?

Malaika Arora was also carrying a Dior Jute Canvas Medium Lady D-Lite Bag worth Rs. 4.28 Lakhs approximately. She added classic black sunglasses to complete her look. She complimented her outfit with a natural no-makeup. She also accessorized her outfit with a gold watch and her hair was seen tucked away into a messy bun. Doesn’t she look absolutely gorgeous?

In fact, her son, Arhaan Khan was also accompanying her. It seemed like the mother-son duo were having an evening outing. They were also seen twinning in black outfits, how cute is that?

What did you think about Malaika Arora’s outfit? Would you like to recreate this for your wardrobe? Comment below and share your views with us.

