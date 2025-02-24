Malaika Arora proves she’s a Gen-Z fashion pro with Versace jeans worth Rs 88,882
Malaika Arora is known to pull off quirky prints every now and then. Snapped in denim pants from Versace, she looked absolutely stunning.
Malaika Arora is a pro at nailing Gen Z fashion, and her outfits are proof. Every time she steps out, her style game leaves fans amazed. Recently spotted by the paparazzi, she served a stunning casual look featuring Versace pants. Let’s break down her outfit.
Taking casual fashion up a notch, the Welcome actor started with a classic tank top. She opted for a white sleeveless bodysuit with a deep boat neckline, perfectly highlighting her well-maintained figure.
Adding a touch of luxury to her laid-back fashion, she paired the top with Versace pants. The light-wash denim featured the brand’s signature design along the sides in a patchwork pattern. The wide-legged bottoms came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 88,882.
To complement her outfit, the dancer opted for chunky beige heels with a thick base and block heels. The choice of footwear elevated Malla’s style, proving once again that she remains an absolute fashionista.
Adding another touch of extravagance to her look, Arora carried a large black Hermès purse. Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for her favorite black-tinted sunglasses to shield herself from the sun and completed her look with a sleek wristwatch.
Embracing a casual yet chic vibe, the diva styled her hair in a messy bun. Keeping her makeup simple and fresh, she went for a hydrating base with a hint of highlighter, finishing off with nude lipstick.
