Malaika Arora proves to be a trendsetter again as she rocks faux leather trench coat with track pants at airport

Most celebrities are known to ace their airport look with high-end brands and chic styles, and a few others prefer dressing down and keeping it comfy. Then there is the Dabangg fame diva Malaika Arora who knows how to rock the best of both worlds.

The actress was recently casually spotted at Mumbai airport, serving us with a seriously fashion-forward look. Known for always flaunting her curves and serving looks at parties and events, and even as she steps out of the gym, this beauty kept it effortlessly stylish in her relaxed pants and oversized long trench coat.

Malaika Arora makes sure to never disappoint with comfortable airport look

Acing every look she opts for, Malaika Arora is back on the fashion radar for her chic and laid-back outfit. She looked ultra-stylish as she was spotted at the airport rocking her usual comfortable avatar. As she walked out of the airport, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl rocked a long blach trench coat in leather, a sleek hairdo and a comfy pair of pants that finished her look.

With a cropped white top under, Malaika styled her look with a flared black pant featuring white side stripes. She added a long leather trench coat to finish her look and made sure her uber-stylish outfit was also equally comfortable for travel.

Here’s how Malaika Arora accessorized her all-black long jacket airport look in style

The Jhalak Dikhla Ja judge made sure she nailed her minimal yet stylish airport look. She wore a chunky pair of white sneakers that complimented her rather monotone ensemble whilst aligning with her laid-back style. Malaika wore a golden statement watch and a pair of oversized sunglasses in black to finish her look.

Furthermore, the actress keeping her makeup and hair simple, styled her look with a sleek hair updo and a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look with just a hint of brown lip gloss.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s casual yet so stylish look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

