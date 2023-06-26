Malaika Arora rocks Loewe anthurium dress at Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash; Find out its WHOPPING cost

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and the Ishaqzaade actor rang in his special day with his family and friends. Last night, his girlfriend Malaika Arora, sister Anshula Kapoor along with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, were spotted arriving at Arjun Kapoor's residence for his birthday bash. Pictures that have surfaced on social media show that Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and others also joined Arjun for the celebrations. A video of Malaika dancing her heart out to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya at Arjun's birthday bash is going viral on social media. She looks absolutely gorgeous in a printed form-fitting dress as she grooves to the song. Malaika opted for a dress from Loewe for the occasion, and if you loved it as much as we did, scroll down below for the details!

Malaika Arora rocks Loewe dress for Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash

Malaika Arora opted for a dress from Anthurium tank dress from Loewe. The slim-fit long tank ribbed cotton jersey dress costs a whopping Rs 99,000 on the brand's website! The white dress features deep red Anthurium flowers digital print that is extremely eye-catching. The dress features a slit on one side, giving it a flattering, chic look. Malaika kept her look simple, and accessorized with a golden necklace. She was seen wearing black sandals, and held a black clutch in her hand. Malaika rocked the look effortlessly, check out her pictures, and the video below!

What did you think about Malaika Arora's look? Let us know in the comments below!

