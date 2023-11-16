Malaika Arora serves golden diva vibes in Sonaakshi Raaj’s liquid gold saree with tasseled blouse

Malaika Arora, the epitome of Bollywood’s fashion scene, is known for her fashion game. The talented diva recently captivated hearts and lenses alike as she graced an auspicious festive occasion in a mesmerizing gold pre-draped saree from Sonaakshi Raaj’s latest collection. Valued at Rs. 85,000, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge’s metallic marvel seamlessly blends jersey and hand-embroidered tassels, showcasing masterful craftsmanship that radiates sophistication with every step.

The Dabanng 2 actress' beautiful traditional outfit goes beyond typical ethnic fashion and makes a bold statement. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Malaika Arora's exquisite ensemble.

Malaika Arora looked incomparable in a gold pre-draped saree

The An Action Hero actress recently sparkled and shined in a gold pre-stitched and draped saree from Sonaakshi Raaj’s latest collection, worth Rs. 85,000. This exquisite blend of metallic jersey and hand-embroidered tasseled saree gown uniquely adds to the talented Dil Se actress’ ethnic wardrobe. The detailing and craftsmanship of the outfit are exquisite, with intricate designs that shined as she moved. The dress has a nicely draped pallu with asymmetric pleated edges. The style flattered her figure and showed off her toned waist. The glamorous outfit is perfect for festive occasions that call for stylish and luxurious clothing. The actress looked stunning in this stylish fusion piece.

The beautiful Housefull actress further chose to pair the golden elegance with a matching layered and ribbed sleeveless tissue gold blouse with a unique texture. The contemporary crop-top-like gold piece with a high neckline also helped the diva flaunt her toned arms while elevating the ensemble to perfection. She paired this with matching gold heels for an all-over-perfect look. Furthermore, The Welcome actress chose to add some additional bling to her stylish saree with Crystal and gold statement earrings a matching snake-like contemporary bracelet, and a gorgeous statement cocktail ring. This totally added a much-needed fashionable flair to her fusion wear ensemble. We’re totally obsessed with her fashion-forward choices!

Malaika Arora’s beauty and hair game was also visibly on point

Last but not least, let’s talk about the talented Dabanng actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look and stylish hair game. The gorgeous Indian actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a smooth and soft wavy look that framed her face to sheer perfection and beyond-beautifully cascaded down her back. On the other hand, the Gabbar Singh actress' stylish makeup look rocked, with dramatic eyes that had well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery gold eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, and eyeliner on fleek. The look was made more spectacular by the perfect contour, subtly blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the most gorgeous orange-ish nude lipstick.

The Moving In With Malaika star’s golden diva vibes in Sonaakshi Raaj’s creation showcases a perfect blend of tradition and trend, making her a beacon of inspiration for those who seek to embrace opulence with a touch of modern flair. So, what did you think of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge’s gold-colored ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

