Calling all fashionistas! Malaika Arora is serving up major style inspiration with her latest photos from the French Riviera. The Bollywood actress recently got back after a luxurious summer vacation in the South of France, and she has clearly documented her every move on Instagram. From stunning seaside backdrops to chic and breezy outfits, the diva’s posts are a breath of fresh air, and we’re feeling the FOMO.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at the Happy New Year actress’ fashionable vacation wear picks to get inspired by Malaika Arora’s bold and beautiful style game?

Malaika Arora’s fabulous vacation-ready fashion statements:

Classy printed co-ord set:

The Dabangg actress loves to make heads turn with her classy co-ord sets, and we simply adore them. She donned a cool co-ord set with a vibrant abstract print during her French adventure, as well. This graphic set, created by the fashion geniuses at Pucci, featured a stylish halter neck crop top with tie-ups at the back.

This was paired with matching cotton poplin pants, which had a straight silhouette that simply rocked. The diva completed the outfit with a high-end beige bag, white sneakers, and matching sunglasses. What a look!

Easy-breezy maxi dress:

Arora made a stylish statement with her stunning maxi dresses on her trip. One of her standout pieces featured elegant straps, a white backdrop, and beautiful pink floral details. The chic fit and flare design, paired with the corseted feature, accentuated her figure beautifully.

Advertisement

Even the plunging neckline of the dress made it look all the more alluring. This undeniably awesome pick was created by the creative team at Zimmerman, and we’re so inspired.

Flirty and fiery mini-dress:

The Pataakha star is a big fan of mini-dresses. She has, time and again, made a convincing case for the allure of such fabulous pieces, and we’re super convinced. She wore a pristine white mini-dress, with broad straps and a plunging neckline, during her recent trip, as well.

The sleeveless piece also had well-formed pleats and a free-flowing design that elevated the mesmerizing look. She completed the outfit with matching sunglasses, statement-worthy accessories, and of course, classy wedged heels. We loved this pretty ensemble.

Super chic beach-ready fit:

Malaika looked effortlessly cool at the beach, rocking her stunning beach outfits. Of course, her collection wouldn't be complete without some fabulous bikini sets. One of these must-have sets showcased a chic printed bralette with a captivating halter neckline and back tie-ups.

Advertisement

The backless style also elevated the look. This chic piece was paired with a matching black mini skirt with a printed waistline. This sassy outfit helped the diva flaunt her curves and bask in the sun, and we love that.

So, if you're looking for a summer style refresh, be sure to check out Malaika Arora's French holiday diaries for some serious fashion inspiration. You're sure to find plenty of outfit ideas, which will inspire your shop the day away, and pack your bags for your own adventure

Which one of Malaika’s stylish vacation wear outfits was your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani teach us how to master the art of serving airport finesse in comfortable off-duty looks