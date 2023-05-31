Malaika Arora shines bright like the sun in a yellow Iris Serban gown; it costs quite a spend

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently dazzled everyone with her stunning appearance in a yellow Iris Serban gown. The radiant actress, who has always managed to turn heads with her fashion choices, truly shone like the sun in this vibrant ensemble. As always, Malaika Arora's confidence and poise added an extra layer of charm to her appearance.

With every step she took, she exuded grace and charisma, capturing everyone's attention. Her choice to wear the yellow Iris Serban gown was a bold and refreshing one, reflecting her fearless approach to fashion and her willingness to experiment. Want to take a closer look at her outfit? Well, let’s dive right in.

Malaika Arora shines in her gorgeous yellow gown

The yellow silk pleated gown called Lera, designed by the renowned fashion designer Iris Serban costs approximately Rs. 87,518. The gown perfectly complimented Malaika's flawless complexion and enviable figure. The flowing silhouette accentuated her curves while exuding an aura of elegance and grace. The dress featured intricate detailing and a plunging neckline, adding a touch of sensuality to the overall look.

Malaika’s outfit styled by Tanya Ghavri was completed with strappy gold metallic heels from Jimmy Choo worth Rs. 68,408 approximately. Malaika Arora's styling for this particular occasion was on point. She paired the yellow gown with minimalistic yet statement accessories, allowing the dress to take center stage.

Malaika’s hair and makeup game is on point

Keeping her makeup fresh and radiant, Malaika Arora opted for a dewy complexion, highlighted cheekbones, and a soft nude lip. Her eyes were enhanced with a subtle smokey effect and finished with a coat of mascara, accentuating her natural beauty. Malaika's hair was styled in a beat ponytail giving her an effortlessly glamorous look.

The diva once again proved that fashion is not just about following trends but it is also about expressing oneself and embracing one’s individuality. She has proven that she is not afraid to take risks and push boundaries, setting a benchmark for others to follow. What do you think about Malaika Arora’s outfit? Express your views with us in the comments section below.

